Apple has announced its financial results for the fourth quarter (Q4) of its 2025 fiscal year. The company recorded revenue of $102.5 billion for the three months ending September 27, 2025, representing an 8% year-over-year growth. This result also marked a clear improvement from the previous quarter, when the iPhone maker reported $94 billion in revenue for Q3 2025 (ended June 28, 2025). The tech titan’s net profit for Q4 2025 reached $27.5 billion (or $1.85 per diluted share), rising from $23.4 billion in Q3 2025 (or $1.57 per share). The increase clearly reflected stronger product sales and higher gross margins.

Importantly, the firm highlighted that the September quarter set new records for its overall performance as well as for several key product categories. According to the company, it achieved all-time revenue records for both its iPhone and Services businesses, largely driven by the strong launch of the iPhone 17 lineup (including the iPhone 17 Pro, 17 Pro Max, and iPhone Air), along with refreshed versions of the AirPods Pro (3) and Apple Watch (Series 11).

“Our September quarter results capped off a record fiscal year, with revenue reaching $416 billion, as well as double-digit EPS growth,” Kevan Parekh (CFO, Apple) noted.

The iPhone segment remained the Tim Cook-led company’s largest source of income, generating around $49 billion in Q4 2025. That represents a 6% year-over-year increase, and a notable rise from $44.6 billion in Q3 2025, where the firm also saw double-digit annual growth. It is also worth noting that strong demand for the new models in the United States and Europe helped balance weaker sales in China, where revenue fell about 3.6% to around $14-15 billion.

Meanwhile, the company’s Services division (which includes the App Store, Apple Music, iCloud, and Apple TV+) continued to expand rapidly, earning $28.8 billion in Q4 2025, up 15% from a year earlier and setting a new record. This was also higher than the $27.4 billion reported in Q3 2025. The firm highlighted that the number of active devices in its ecosystem reached a new high. Apple’s Mac sales reached $8.73 billion, while iPad sales totalled $6.95 billion. Wearables and accessories (including AirPods and Apple Watch) brought in $9.01 billion during the quarter. The tech giant’s gross margin for Q4 2025 improved to 47.2%, compared with 46.5% in Q3 2025 and 46.2% in the same period last year.

India sales continue record growth

At the same time, in India (Apple’s fourth-largest market globally after the US, China, and Japan), the company recorded its highest-ever quarterly revenue. According to data from Counterpoint, Apple’s iPhone sales in India are expected to grow 28% this year (2025), driven by strong demand for the iPhone 17 series, whose launch-month sales were 19% higher than those of the iPhone 16 lineup in 2024. Even recently emerged reports (citing the company’s filings) indicated that Apple reached $9 billion in annual sales in India for the financial year ending March 2025, up from $8 billion the previous year and around double the $4.8 billion recorded two years earlier. In August 2025, reports confirmed the company’s plan to start producing all iPhone 17 models in India across five factories.

This comes at a time when, in the first five months of this year (2025), Foxconn exported $4.4 billion worth of iPhones from India to the US. Industry estimates show that Apple’s shipments in India increased over 20%, reaching around 6 million units in the first half of 2025. From April to July, the country’s total iPhone exports were about $7.5 billion, and in the year ending March 2025, the company made around $22 billion worth of iPhones in India (up 60% from the previous year).

