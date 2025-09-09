Apple has officially launched the iPhone 17 series at its ‘Awe-Dropping‘ keynote event. The lineup consists of four models – the standard iPhone 17, the slim iPhone 17 Air, and the high-end iPhone 17 Pro and iPhone 17 Pro Max. One big contradiction from all those ‘mockups’ going around the internet is the design — its the same as iPhone 16, with a few new colors.

The Cupertion-giant has introduced a range of upgrades across design, performance, display, and camera features, aiming to appeal to both mainstream users and tech enthusiasts. The devices are available for pre-order starting September 12, with deliveries expected from September 19.

The main highlight of the event was the iPhone 17 Air, which the company has called the thinnest and lightest iPhone ever. The device measures just 5.5 mm in thickness and weighs 145 grams, making it extremely slim and easy to carry. Despite its slim profile, it features a 6.6-inch LTPO OLED display and a durable titanium-aluminium body that combines strength with portability. According to the Cupertino-headquartered giant, the device is aimed at users who want a premium iPhone experience in a more compact and lightweight form factor.

Even camera improvements are significant this year. All models now feature a 24 MP front-facing camera for sharper selfies and better low-light performance with a 48 MP primary lens on the back camera. The lineup supports 8K video recording and can simultaneously record from both front and rear cameras, offering new options for content creators.

The iPhone 17 finally gets a 120Hz display, several years later than the Pro models and well behind what other smartphone makers offer. iPhone 17 series is powered by the company’s new A19 chip, while the Pro models feature the upgraded A19 Pro for even faster performance. The chips include Apple-designed modems and Wi-Fi components, ensuring quicker connectivity and better efficiency. The Pro models come with up to 12 GB of RAM and start with 256 GB of storage.

The iPhone 17 series runs on iOS 26, which adds new AI features through Apple Intelligence and introduces the new ‘Liquid Glass’ interface for smoother animations and more responsive touch interactions. However, despite featuring some advanced AI-powered features like Visual Intelligence, Live Translation, and AI-enhanced Shortcuts, it seems like Apple’s capabilities still lag behind competitors in certain areas, like Google’s Magic Editor and Samsung’s AI-driven photo enhancements, which offer more sophisticated editing and creative options.

The iPhone 17 series starts at $799 in the United States, while the iPhone 17 Pro Max is priced at $1,299. In India, the iPhone 17 is ₹84,900, the iPhone 17 Air is ₹1,09,900, the iPhone 17 Pro is ₹1,24,900, and the iPhone 17 Pro Max is ₹1,64,900. It is worth noting that despite the iPhone 17 series being assembled in India, Indian consumers are facing higher prices for these devices. This pricing is influenced by several factors, including Apple’s strategy to maintain premium positioning and the costs associated with advanced features and components. While Apple has increased local manufacturing in India, the company still imports majority of high-end models and components. Additionally, global supply chain challenges and inflationary pressures have contributed to the overall increase in costs.

