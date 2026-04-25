X has introduced XChat, its dedicated messaging app for iOS, after a short beta phase and App Store pre-orders. The move separates private messaging from the core platform. The app comes with encryption, group messaging, and calling features, and is currently available only on iPhones. Users can access the app with their current X accounts and continue existing conversations.

XChat builds on the platform’s existing direct messaging system but expands it into a full-featured messaging service. Along with one-to-one chats and group conversations, the app supports file sharing as well as voice and video calls, bringing it closer in functionality to established messaging platforms like WhatsApp and Telegram.

A notable aspect of XChat is its strong focus on user privacy and control within conversations. The app includes features like disappearing messages and even the ability to block or detect screenshots, which is aimed at giving users more confidence while sharing sensitive information.

Additionally, X is positioning the app as a cleaner and more private space by stating that there are no advertisements and tracking mechanisms built into XChat. This is a significant shift from the ad-driven nature of its main platform and suggests that the company is trying to build trust and differentiate its messaging service through a more secure and less distracting user experience.

The rollout strategy appears deliberately phased. For now, XChat is limited to iOS devices, covering iPhones and iPads, with Android support expected at a later stage. This approach allows the company to refine the product in a controlled environment before expanding to a broader global audience. In the meantime, users can still access messaging through the web and the primary X app.

Strategically, the launch is part of a larger ambition to transform X into a multi-purpose ‘everything app’. Since coming under the leadership of Elon Musk, the platform has explored integrating messaging, payments, content creation, and artificial intelligence into a unified system.

But despite all such features and improvements, the competitive challenge is still significant. XChat is entering a market already dominated by well-established apps like WhatsApp, Telegram, and Signal, which offer strong encryption and have massive global user bases. To stand out, XChat may depend on its connection with the existing X platform, making it easier for users to move between public posts and private chats in one ecosystem.

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