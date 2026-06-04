Apple’s App Store ecosystem generated more than $1.4 trillion in developer billings and sales in 2025, setting a new record and showing how important mobile apps have become to the global economy. The figure is not Apple’s own revenue. Instead, it represents the total value of transactions and business activity that took place through apps on Apple’s platforms. The ecosystem has grown significantly over the past few years, rising from around $514 billion in 2019 to $1.3 trillion in 2024, before crossing the $1.4 trillion mark in 2025. This means the App Store economy has nearly tripled in size in just six years.

Most of this activity comes from real-world commerce rather than app purchases. Out of the $1.4 trillion total, about $1.1 trillion came from physical goods and services, including online shopping, food delivery, grocery orders, ride-hailing services, and travel bookings. Another $149 billion was generated by digital goods and services, like mobile games, subscriptions, streaming platforms, cloud services, and premium app features. At the same time, in-app advertising contributed around $151 billion, showing how ads have become a major source of revenue for developers and app companies.

Apple also stressed that the vast majority of this money did not generate App Store commissions. According to the firm, more than 90% of the $1.4 trillion in billings and sales resulted in no commission being paid to Apple. This is because transactions involving physical goods and services – like ordering food, booking a hotel room, or purchasing clothes through an app – are generally outside Apple’s commission system. Notably, the company has prominently highlighted this point as regulators around the world continue to examine App Store fees and marketplace rules.

Meanwhile, the scale of the platform itself remains huge. Apple said the App Store now attracts more than 850 million weekly visitors across 175 countries and regions. Since the App Store launched in 2008, developers selling digital goods and services have earned more than $550 billion through the platform.

AI was one of the fastest-growing trends on the platform during the year. Apple noted that more than 40 of the top 100 apps in 2025 included AI-powered features, and many of these apps saw faster growth than the broader market. AI capabilities are now being added to productivity tools, education apps, health and fitness platforms, photo editors, business software, and content creation services. Clearly, the growing popularity of AI applications has become another major driver of user engagement and spending across the App Store ecosystem.

It is also important to note that growth was strong across major regions. The iPhone maker reported that App Store billings and sales have more than doubled in China over the past six years, while activity in both the United States and Europe has more than tripled during the same period. Categories like e-commerce, food delivery, transportation, travel, digital advertising, and subscription services were among the biggest contributors.

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