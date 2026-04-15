Snap is undergoing one of its most significant restructuring efforts in recent years, announcing plans to cut around 1,000 jobs, or around 16% of its global workforce, as part of a broad push to streamline operations and reposition the company around AI-driven efficiency. Along with the layoffs, the company is also eliminating more than 300 open roles that had not yet been filled.

The decision comes amid continued pressure from investors and stakeholders to improve financial performance and profit margins. Reports suggest that one of the main firms involved in this push is the investment firm Irenic Capital Management, which has been urging Snap to tighten costs, improve capital discipline, and focus more heavily on core business efficiency. These investors have repeatedly pointed to the company’s cost base as being too high relative to its revenue growth, arguing that stronger profitability can only be achieved through structural reductions in spending and workforce size.

In a regulatory filing submitted on April 15, Snap reported estimated first-quarter revenue of about $1.529 billion, showing about 12% year-over-year growth. The company also disclosed estimated adjusted EBITDA of around $233 million for the same period. While these figures suggest improving operating performance, Snap continues to focus on converting growth into sustained net income profitability, which remains a central long-term goal of its restructuring strategy.

In the same filing, Snap confirmed that the headcount reduction is explicitly aimed at reallocating resources toward its highest-priority initiatives while leveraging operational efficiencies to accelerate its path toward profitability. The company highlighted that the restructuring is not only a cost-cutting measure but also a strategic re-balancing of where engineering and operational effort is directed, particularly in areas where AI tools can replace or reduce manual workload intensity.

The Evan Spiegel-led firm also outlined the expected financial impact of the restructuring. The company estimates it will incur pre-tax charges ranging between $95 million and $130 million. These costs primarily include severance payments, contract termination expenses, and other impairment-related charges. Of this total, around $75 million to $100 million is expected to result in future cash expenditures. The majority of these restructuring costs are anticipated to be recognized during the second quarter of 2026, although some expenses may extend into later periods depending on local regulatory and labour law requirements.

The company also noted that the implementation timeline for layoffs may vary across countries due to legal consultation processes and employment regulations. As a result, while most actions are expected to be completed within the second quarter, certain jurisdictions may extend the process into the third quarter of 2026 or beyond.

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