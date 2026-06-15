Adani Group has taken another major step in its AI strategy by partnering with US-based electronics manufacturing giant Jabil to build AI and data-center equipment in India. The partnership aims to create a domestic manufacturing platform for key infrastructure used in AI data centers, including server racks, power-distribution systems, cooling equipment, networking hardware, and other critical components required to run large-scale AI workloads. The move comes as countries around the world race to build the physical infrastructure needed to support the rapid growth of AI.

Jabil brings significant expertise to the partnership. The company is one of the world’s largest electronics manufacturing services providers and supplies hardware for major technology companies. Over the past few years, it has become an important player in the fast-growing AI infrastructure market. Jabil expects around $13 billion in AI-related revenue during fiscal 2026, indicating strong global demand for cloud and AI hardware. Its experience includes manufacturing networking equipment, server systems, power-management solutions, cooling technologies, and other products used in advanced data centers. This expertise gives Adani access to proven manufacturing capabilities at a time when demand for AI infrastructure is expanding rapidly.

For Adani, the partnership strengthens a business model built around infrastructure ownership. The group already operates across renewable energy, electricity transmission, ports, logistics, industrial land, and data centers. AI facilities require huge amounts of reliable power, giving energy-focused companies a natural advantage. By adding data-center equipment manufacturing through Jabil, Adani moves closer to controlling the entire AI infrastructure chain – from generating electricity and developing data-center campuses to producing the equipment installed inside those facilities.

The deal is closely linked to Adani’s broader AI ambitions. Earlier this year, the group announced plans to invest $100 billion in renewable-energy-powered AI infrastructure and data centers by 2035. Adani believes this investment could attract another $150 billion into related sectors like server manufacturing, cloud services, electrical equipment, and digital infrastructure, creating a potential AI ecosystem worth around $250 billion. The company has also outlined plans to expand its data-center platform from about 2 gigawatts today to 5 gigawatts by 2035.

The announcement also comes amid growing competition among India’s largest business groups to establish themselves in the AI sector. Just a few months back, Reliance Industries also announced plans to invest about $110 billion in AI and digital infrastructure, while global technology companies like Microsoft and Google are expanding their data-center presence in the country. The latest move becomes even more significant as estimates suggest that India’s data-centre capacity could grow more than fivefold to over 8 gigawatts by the end of the decade.

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