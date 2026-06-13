The US Government, in an abrupt order, has asked Claude-maker Anthropic to cut access to its just launched Fable 5 and Mythos 5 models for all foreign nationals — whether inside or outside the US. Interestingly, this also includes Anthropic’s own employees who are not US nationals.

In an early morning statement, Anthropic said, “The US government, citing national security authorities, has issued an export control directive to suspend all access to Fable 5 and Mythos 5 by any foreign national, whether inside or outside the United States, including foreign national Anthropic employees”.

According to Anthropic, while the Government directive wasn’t very specific on the reasoning behind the order, it did notify Anthropic of possible method of bypassing, or “jailbreaking” Fable 5. The AI company verified the same and was able to identify a small number of previously known, minor vulnerabilities. These vulnerabilities all appear relatively simple, and we have found that other publicly-available models are able to discover them as well without requiring a bypass.

Anthropic further added, “To date, the government has only given us verbal evidence of a potential narrow, non-universal jailbreak, which essentially consists of asking the model to read a specific codebase and fix any software flaws. Our understanding is that one potential jailbreak was shared with the government.”

And even though the company did comply with the directive as required by law, Anthropic maintains that it “disagrees” that the finding of a narrow potential jailbreak should be cause for recalling a commercial model deployed to hundreds of millions of people.

The Tech Portal is published by Blue Box Media Private Limited. Our investors have no influence over our reporting. Read our full Ownership and Funding Disclosure →