The Central government has expanded its scrutiny of encrypted messaging platforms by sending notices to Telegram and Signal, just days after asking Meta-owned WhatsApp to stop the rollout of its proposed username feature in India, reports PTI. The Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (MeitY) has asked both companies to explain how their username-based messaging systems work, what safeguards they have against fraud and impersonation, and how they prevent misuse.

In Telegram’s case, the government has also reportedly sought an explanation on why the feature should continue if it poses risks to users or makes criminal investigations more difficult. The government’s concerns are linked to the sharp rise in cybercrime across India. Officials believe that allowing people to communicate using usernames instead of visible mobile numbers could make it easier for fraudsters to hide their identities while carrying out phishing attacks, fake customer care scams, digital arrest frauds, investment scams, job scams and other financial crimes.

According to the government, mobile numbers often help investigators trace suspects during cybercrime probes. If usernames become the primary way to contact people, officials fear that identifying offenders and linking online activity to real individuals could become more challenging. Therefore, MeitY has asked Telegram and Signal to explain what systems they use to detect fake accounts, stop impersonation and respond to requests from law enforcement agencies.

The latest notices come after the Indian government directed WhatsApp to pause the launch of its new username feature in the country. The feature would allow users to chat without sharing their mobile numbers, giving them an extra layer of privacy. However, the government has asked Meta to explain how the feature will protect users from fraud and why it should be allowed in India. The company has reportedly been asked to submit its response within three days. Officials have also reminded WhatsApp that, as a Significant Social Media Intermediary under the Information Technology Rules, 2021, it must follow all due diligence and user safety requirements laid down under Indian law.

It is important to note that, unlike WhatsApp, Telegram and Signal have allowed username-based communication for several years, letting users hide their phone numbers while remaining reachable through unique usernames. By sending notices to these platforms as well, the government has made it clear that its review is not limited to WhatsApp’s upcoming feature but covers existing privacy tools across major messaging apps. The move also comes after increased attention on Telegram over concerns that anonymous accounts and private channels have been misused in some cases for cyber fraud, illegal content and other criminal activities, although the platform has said it removes harmful content and cooperates with legal requests wherever required.

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