X has introduced a new feature called ‘React with Video’, allowing users to respond to posts with video reactions instead of only text replies or quote posts. The feature is currently rolling out on iOS and can be accessed through the repost menu. Users can record a video while the original post remains visible on-screen, making it easier to react, explain, criticize, or comment on content in a more engaging format. According to X’s Head of Product, Nikita Bier, the update is designed to make video a more natural way for people to participate in conversations on the platform.

A key part of the feature is that X has built several presentation styles directly into the app. Users can create reactions using picture-in-picture, split-screen, and green-screen-style layouts, without needing third-party editing software. This means creators can instantly record their thoughts while showing the original post to viewers at the same time. The feature closely resembles reaction formats that have become extremely popular on TikTok, YouTube Shorts, and Instagram Reels, where commentary and reactions often attract millions of views on their own.

The launch is part of a much larger strategy at X. Since Elon Musk acquired Twitter and rebranded it as X, the company has been investing heavily in video. Over the past two years, X has expanded long-form video uploads, improved livestreaming tools, introduced creator monetization programs, and launched a dedicated video experience. Earlier this year, the platform also rolled out a vertical video feed that allows users to swipe through videos in a TikTok-like format. The company has reported that video views on X grew by around 40% over the last few years.

The new feature is especially aimed at creators, influencers, journalists, and commentators. And by reducing the need for editing and production work, the Elon Musk-owned platform expects more users will create original video content rather than simply reposting existing material. This also aligns with the platform’s recent efforts to improve creator subscriptions, revenue-sharing programs, and advertising opportunities.

Importantly, the feature arrives as X continues to position itself as a creator-focused media platform rather than just a text-based social network. Recent figures released by the company show that X had around 550 million users in March 2026, up from around 520 million users in December 2025.

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