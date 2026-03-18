Apple is reportedly tightening its App Store rules on a new type of AI tools called ‘Vibe Coding’ apps, which let users create software using simple text prompts. The tech titan is now blocking updates and asking for changes, especially for apps that generate or run new code after installation, reports The Information. Platforms like Replit and Vibecode are said to be among those affected.

The move comes at a time when AI-driven software creation is rapidly gaining momentum. Vibe coding refers to a new generation of tools powered by large language models that allow users to describe an app or feature using simple prompts and receive functional code almost instantly. In many cases, users without formal coding experience can now build working prototypes or deployable tools within minutes. Particularly, startups are adopting these tools to accelerate product cycles and reduce engineering costs. Some estimates indicate that AI can cut development time by as much as 30-50% for certain tasks, depending on complexity.

However, Apple’s concern is not with AI-assisted development itself, but with how these apps behave after being approved on the App Store. According to the report, citing affected developers, the Tim Cook-led firm is enforcing a long-standing policy that prohibits apps from downloading or executing new code that changes their core functionality after review. Notably, vibe coding apps often blur this line, as they can dynamically generate and run fresh code on-device, effectively evolving beyond what Apple originally reviewed. Apple’s App Store model is built on the idea of a controlled ecosystem where every app is vetted for safety, privacy compliance, and performance standards before reaching users. Therefore, if an app can later create or execute new code independently, it introduces uncertainty into that system.

Developers impacted by the changes claim that Apple has begun rejecting updates or requesting modifications to limit these capabilities. In some cases, companies are being asked to restrict code execution environments, prevent the creation of fully standalone iOS apps, and shift functionality to more controlled formats like previews rather than live deployments. Meanwhile, Apple has not publicly announced any such ban or related measures.

While Apple is said to be tightening restrictions on third-party vibe coding apps, the company itself is simultaneously adopting the technology within its own ecosystem. Through its Xcode development environment, the firm has added support for integrations with AI coding agents from OpenAI and Anthropic, enabling developers to generate code, run tests, and automate development tasks using natural language prompts.

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