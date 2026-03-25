OpenAI is reportedly preparing to raise around $10 billion in fresh funding from a consortium of leading investors. This latest part of the investment is expected to come mainly from Abu Dhabi’s MGX, US venture investor Coatue Management, and New York-based Thrive Capital, with Altimeter Capital also expected to join, reports Bloomberg. The discussions are still ongoing, and the final details could change before the deal is officially announced.

This $10 billion is not an isolated financing event but part of the latest massive funding round that has already raised around $110 billion from Amazon, Nvidia, and SoftBank. Amazon is putting in $50 billion, with $15 billion already committed, while Nvidia and SoftBank are each contributing $30 billion. And now, with the new investment, OpenAI’s total funding in this round would reach about $120 billion. According to the report, the latest potential deal would give OpenAI a pre‑money valuation of about $730 billion and could rise to $850 billion or more after including the new investment.

The AI giant’s fast growth shows why investors are willing to invest so much. For example, ChatGPT now serves over 900 million weekly active users globally, with more than 50 million paying consumer subscribers. On the enterprise side, over 9 million businesses use ChatGPT daily for tasks like drafting documents, writing code, analyzing data, and automating workflows.

But at the same time, OpenAI faces rivals like Anthropic, Google DeepMind, and Perplexity, all of which are aggressively developing next-generation AI models. Therefore, funding on this scale is critical not only for research and development but also to maintain and expand OpenAI’s computing infrastructure, which requires billions of dollars annually.

The development also comes just days after reports emerged suggesting that the Sam Altman-led firm is offering 17.5% guaranteed returns to attract private equity investment, as a prominent part of its enterprise AI expansion strategy. The company is said to be planning to collaborate with firms like Bain Capital and TPG through joint ventures, aiming to deploy AI across their portfolio companies. These efforts will help the ChatGPT maker accelerate enterprise adoption of its AI tools and strengthen its position against competitors like Anthropic. The timing of this potential move becomes even more significant as the AI firm is reportedly planning to grow its workforce to around 8,000 employees by the end of 2026, nearly doubling from its current size of about 4,500.

The Tech Portal is published by Blue Box Media Private Limited. Our investors have no influence over our reporting. Read our full Ownership and Funding Disclosure →