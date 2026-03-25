Indian conglomerate Adani Group is in early talks with Meta and Google to partner on building large data centers in India, reports Bloomberg. These discussions are part of the group’s broader plan to invest around $100 billion in digital and AI infrastructure. Meanwhile, Flipkart is also said to be in separate talks with the Gautam Adani-led firm. The proposed data centers are expected to support the growing demand for cloud computing and AI services.

The discussions, which are still at a preliminary stage, with companies like Meta and Google are particularly important because these firms rank among the world’s largest consumers of data center capacity. Their services, from social media platforms to cloud computing and advanced AI systems, depend on massive server networks operating continuously. And any partnership would likely involve long-term capacity commitments, helping Adani secure stable revenue streams while giving tech companies access to quickly scalable infrastructure in one of the world’s fastest-growing digital markets.

The scenario becomes even more notable as Meta is already partnered with Reliance, one of Adani Group’s most prominent rivals, for data centers and open-source AI solutions. In parallel, last year, Google also separately committed $6 billion to expand data centre capacity in Andhra Pradesh.

The latest effort builds on AdaniConneX’s existing 2 GW national data centre network, with plans to scale up to 5 GW. The initiative is also supported by a $5 billion partnership with Google. Notably, AdaniConneX is a joint venture with US-based EdgeConneX, and through this platform, large campuses are already being developed in Visakhapatnam, Noida, Hyderabad, and Pune, with additional sites under evaluation.

Adani’s key strength lies in its control over energy resources, as the group is one of India’s largest renewable energy developers. It also plans to link its data centre expansion with a parallel over $50 billion investment in clean energy and battery storage systems. The timing becomes even more significant as the group has already committed to invest $100 billion (~ ₹9 lakh crore) in building AI-ready data centres across the country by 2035.

While talks with Meta and Google remain at an exploratory stage, the Adani Group is simultaneously deepening an existing and more mature partnership with Flipkart. The collaboration between Adani and Flipkart dates back to 2021, when the two companies joined hands to develop a large Tier IV data centre at AdaniConneX’s Chennai facility. Building on that foundation, Adani is now moving to significantly expand this partnership. The group is reportedly planning a second, purpose-built AI-focused data center customized specifically for Flipkart’s evolving technological needs. Unlike traditional facilities, this new infrastructure is expected to support high-performance computing environments capable of handling advanced AI workloads, real-time data processing, and large-scale digital commerce operations.

The development comes as India is accelerating its push into large-scale AI infrastructure, aiming to attract more than $200 billion (₹16-17 lakh crore) in investments by 2028. With over 900 million internet users, surging digital consumption, and tightening data localization requirements, demand for domestic data storage and processing has grown rapidly. As a result, several major firms are betting big on the sector. For example, Mukesh Ambani recently announced a $110 billion AI infrastructure investment by Reliance Industries. Meanwhile, Microsoft has outlined plans to invest about $17.5 billion in AI and cloud infrastructure, and OpenAI has also indicated interest in building a gigawatt-scale facility in the country as part of its $500 billion Stargate AI infrastructure initiative.

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