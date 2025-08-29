Reliance Industries Limited (RIL) and Meta (the social media giant) have announced a major joint venture aimed at building open-source artificial intelligence (AI) solutions for businesses across India. The collaboration was unveiled during RIL’s 48th Annual General Meeting, with both companies committing an initial investment of $100 million (~ ₹855 crore). Under the terms of the partnership, Reliance will hold a 70% stake, while Meta will hold the remaining 30%. The deal is expected to be completed in the fourth quarter (Q4) of 2025, once it receives all necessary regulatory approvals.

The venture is focused on creating AI tools and models that can be adapted to the needs of companies of all sizes, from small and medium-sized enterprises to large corporations. It will use Meta’s LLaMA (Large Language Model Meta AI) technology, which is open-source and designed to support the development of enterprise-level AI applications.

Particularly, the joint venture will use Meta’s LLaMA models to build AI solutions designed for the specific needs of businesses in areas like sales, marketing, IT, customer service, finance, and more. It will provide a secure, full-stack environment where organizations can customize and deploy generative AI applications. The venture will also offer a range of ready-to-use AI solutions that can address both general business functions and industry-specific requirements. Also, these solutions can be deployed on the cloud, on-premise, or using the JV’s own infrastructure, giving businesses flexibility while helping manage infrastructure costs efficiently.

Under the joint venture, Reliance will play a key role in deploying and scaling AI solutions across India, leveraging its extensive infrastructure and industry experience. According to RIL Chairman and MD Mukesh Ambani, combining Meta’s advanced AI models with Reliance’s operational expertise will help Indian companies innovate faster, improve efficiency, and strengthen their competitiveness in global markets.

Meanwhile, Mark Zuckerberg (CEO of Meta) highlighted that the joint venture could help businesses boost productivity, creativity, and technological capabilities, while also encouraging the adoption of AI tools in multiple sectors.

“We’re excited to deepen our partnership with Reliance to bring the power of open‑source AI to Indian developers and enterprises. Through this joint venture, we’re putting Meta’s Llama models into real-world use, and I’m looking forward to Meta expanding its footprint in the enterprise space as we unlock new possibilities together,” Zuckerberg said.

The latest JV becomes noteworthy considering Meta’s earlier investment of $5.7 billion in Reliance Jio back in 2020. But despite all its collaborations with Meta, Reliance now appears to be competing directly with the tech giant in the smart eyewear segment. During its AGM 2025, the company also launched AI-powered JioFrames, featuring a multilingual assistant and an HD camera. At the same time, Reliance also announced an expanded partnership with Google (which invested $4.5 billion in Jio Platforms in 2020 for a 7.73% stake) and its subsidiary Google Cloud. The expanded partnership between the two firms will establish a major AI cloud region in Jamnagar, combining Google’s advanced technology with Reliance’s green energy and extensive network infrastructure.