OpenAI is transforming Codex from a coding assistant into a general-purpose enterprise AI platform designed for professional workflows. The strategy is aimed at helping the company expand into areas like finance, investment banking, consulting and legal services, where AI can automate research, analysis and document-heavy work. In a product announcement, the Sam Altman-led firm disclosed that more than 5 million people now use Codex every week, with non-technical professionals already accounting for around 20% of the user base. Importantly, usage among non-developers is reportedly growing more than 3 times faster than among software engineers.

The announcement reveals a strategic shift toward what the industry increasingly calls ‘vertical AI’ – specialized systems built around the workflows of particular professions rather than generic chatbot interactions. OpenAI launched six role-specific plugins that package together applications, workflows, instructions and domain expertise. Collectively, the initial release integrates 62 enterprise applications and 110 specialized skills. Instead of asking users to manually connect tools and build prompts, the platform is being designed to understand the structure of professional work itself. The data analytics plugin connects to platforms like Snowflake, Databricks Genie, Hex and Tableau, allowing analysts to investigate business performance, identify drivers behind metric changes and generate dashboards directly from enterprise data sources.

The most notable development from a financial-services perspective is the introduction of dedicated public-equity-investing and investment-banking plugins. The public-equity product is designed to help investors analyze earnings, compare companies, track signals and evaluate whether an investment thesis is strengthening or deteriorating. To achieve this, the AI giant has integrated access to institutional-grade information providers including Moody’s, FactSet, LSEG, PitchBook, Daloopa, Datasite and S&P.

The announcement also provides one of the strongest indications yet that OpenAI is preparing a direct push into legal and corporate advisory markets. The company confirmed that additional plugins are already under development, including Corporate Finance, Private Equity Investing, Marketing Strategy, Strategy Consulting and Legal. Rather than building standalone legal software, OpenAI appears to be constructing a framework through which domain-specific expertise can be layered onto a common AI platform.

Another major component of the strategy is the introduction of ‘Sites’, a capability that allows Codex to transform analysis, documents and plans into interactive web applications that can be shared across an organization through a URL. OpenAI describes use cases ranging from financial scenario planners and executive dashboards to customer-review workspaces and project-management hubs. The feature effectively converts AI-generated outputs into lightweight software products that can be continuously updated by the model. The company is already working with ecosystem partners including Wix, Replit, Figma, Webflow, Lovable and Base44 to support this feature.

The latest expansion also intensifies OpenAI’s competition with Anthropic, which has been aggressively targeting the same high-value professional markets. For example, earlier this year, Anthropic rolled out finance-focused and legal-industry AI offerings built around its Claude models, secured partnerships with major law firms, and integrated its technology into legal research and enterprise knowledge workflows.

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