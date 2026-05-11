India’s private space sector is seeing fresh investor interest as Chennai-based startup Agnikul Cosmos is reportedly in talks to raise $50-75 million in a new funding round. The company is expected to raise the capital at a flat valuation of around $500 million, reports The Economic Times. The firm, known for its Agnibaan small satellite rocket and 3D-printed rocket engine technology, is looking to scale manufacturing and launch operations after recent test milestones. The fundraising discussions also come at a time when investor confidence in Indian space-tech startups is rising, especially after rival Skyroot Aerospace crossed a $1 billion valuation following its recent $60 million funding round.

According to startup tracking platforms, Agnikul has already raised more than $75 million across multiple funding rounds since its inception in 2017, with backing from investors including Mayfield India, pi Ventures, Speciale Invest, Celesta Capital, Rocketship.vc, Artha Venture Fund, and Anand Mahindra. The startup last raised around $17 million in November 2025 at the same $500 million valuation. That round saw participation from Advenza Global, Atharva Green Ecotech, HDFC Bank, Artha Select Fund, Prathithi Ventures, 100X.VC, and several family offices.

Notably, Agnikul has also received support from the Tamil Nadu government. Earlier in 2026, the state’s industrial development arm TIDCO invested ₹25 crore in Agnikul, marking one of the first direct equity investments by a government entity into a private space startup. Reports also suggested that the company is developing an integrated space manufacturing and testing campus spread across almost 350 acres in Tamil Nadu as it prepares for higher launch frequency in the coming years.

Founded by Srinath Ravichandran and Moin SPM, Agnikul operates from the IIT Madras Research Park and has become one of India’s most closely watched rocket startups. The company is building Agnibaan, a customizable launch vehicle designed for the rapidly growing small satellite market. Unlike traditional rideshare missions where satellites share space on a larger rocket, Agnikul is targeting dedicated launches that allow customers to choose their own orbital parameters and launch schedules.

Agnibaan is designed to carry payloads of up to around 300 kilograms to low-Earth orbit. The rocket uses semi-cryogenic engines powered by liquid oxygen and aviation turbine fuel. One of the startup’s biggest differentiators is its heavy use of additive manufacturing. Its Agnilet engine is built as a single-piece 3D-printed structure, eliminating hundreds of traditionally assembled components. The company claims this significantly reduces manufacturing complexity, cuts production timelines, and lowers costs. In early 2026, the company successfully tested a cluster of three semi-cryogenic engines simultaneously, an important step because future orbital launches require multiple engines firing in coordination. It also test-fired ‘Agnite’, a larger one-meter-long 3D-printed booster engine. The company claims it can now manufacture a complete rocket engine in around 7 days.

However, despite the excitement around the sector, Agnikul’s financial profile shows the challenges faced by launch startups globally. Reports indicate the company generated around ₹9 crore in revenue in FY24 while posting losses of about ₹43 crore.

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