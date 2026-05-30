Meta is reportedly preparing a major expansion of its wearable hardware strategy, with internal plans pointing to an AI-powered pendant, multiple new smart-glasses models, and a workplace-focused platform called ‘Wearables for Work’. The social media behemoth aims to begin testing an AI pendant within the next year while dramatically expanding its AI-glasses portfolio, reports The Information, citing an internal memo from Alex Himel, Meta’s vice president of wearables.

The move comes as the Mark Zuckerberg-led firm tries to turn wearables into a core business category after years of heavy spending on virtual reality and metaverse projects. The company is also reportedly targeting sales of around 10 million wearable devices in the second half of 2026 alone.

The AI pendant is expected to function as a continuously available personal AI assistant that can capture conversations, generate transcripts, summarize meetings, and create searchable memories from daily interactions. The project appears closely tied to Meta’s acquisition of AI-wearables startup Limitless, formerly known as Rewind. Limitless developed a pendant-style device designed to record real-world conversations and transform them into searchable notes and summaries through AI. The startup had raised more than $33 million from investors, including Sam Altman and Andreessen Horowitz, before being acquired by Meta. The acquisition gave Meta direct access to technology focused on one of the most valuable capabilities in AI today – long-term memory and contextual awareness.

The broader strategy shows a significant shift inside Meta. For years, the company invested heavily in virtual reality through Reality Labs, but the division has accumulated huge losses. In the first quarter of 2026 alone, Reality Labs generated only about $402 million in revenue while posting a loss of around $4.03 billion. The division lost around $19 billion during 2025, and cumulative losses since 2020 have crossed $80 billion according to multiple industry estimates. Meta executives have increasingly acknowledged that wearables, rather than VR headsets, are becoming the most commercially promising part of the business. CFO Susan Li recently indicated that future Reality Labs efforts will place greater focus on wearable devices.

That shift is being driven largely by the unexpected success of Ray-Ban Meta smart glasses. Meta sold more than one million units in 2024, and reports suggest sales accelerated dramatically in 2025. Meta and eyewear giant EssilorLuxottica began discussing plans to scale production toward tens of millions of units annually. Several additional smart-glasses projects are reportedly under development, including new Ray-Ban generations, premium display-equipped models, and experimental devices designed around advanced AI perception. Meta has already transformed its glasses from simple camera accessories into multimodal AI systems capable of object recognition, visual search, language translation, contextual question answering, and real-time voice interaction.

Another important part of the social media giant’s roadmap is the reported ‘Wearables for Work’ subscription-based service. Instead of focusing only on consumers, Meta appears to be targeting enterprise customers that want AI-powered productivity tools. Wearables could help employees automatically document meetings, retrieve institutional knowledge, receive live guidance during field work, and access information hands-free.

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