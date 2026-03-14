The Government of India has introduced a major regulatory change in the rules governing minimum public shareholding (MPS) for companies aiming to list on stock exchanges. The reform is aimed primarily at making it easier for extremely large companies to launch initial public offerings (IPOs) without being forced to dilute a large share of promoter ownership immediately.

Under India’s existing stock market framework, listed companies are required to maintain at least 25% public shareholding so that a sufficient portion of shares remains available for trading in the market. The rule was originally designed to improve liquidity, ensure fair price discovery, and prevent excessive promoter control in publicly traded firms. However, regulators realised that applying the same requirement to very large companies creates practical challenges. When a company valued at tens of thousands of crores is required to immediately sell 25% of its shares, the IPO size can become extraordinarily large, potentially exceeding market demand and creating volatility.

To address the issue, the government has introduced a phased framework for minimum public shareholding (MPS) that links the proportion of shares offered to the public with the size of the company. The new framework allows very large firms to list with a smaller initial shareholding offered to the public, while giving them more time to gradually increase public ownership and ultimately meet the 25% public shareholding requirement applicable to listed companies.

On the other hand, for smaller companies, the existing rules remain unchanged. Firms with post-issue capital up to ₹1,600 crore must still maintain 25% public shareholding at the time of listing. For companies with post-issue capital between ₹1,600 crore and ₹4,000 crore, the rules shift from a percentage-based requirement to a value-based one. Instead of mandating a fixed portion of equity to be sold, these companies must offer shares worth at least ₹400 crore to the public in the IPO. The flexibility becomes more significant for larger corporations. Companies with a valuation between ₹4,000 crore and ₹50,000 crore will now be allowed to offer only 10% of their post-issue capital to the public during the IPO. However, they must increase the public shareholding gradually and reach the 25% requirement within three years of listing.

Meanwhile, companies valued between ₹50,000 crore and ₹1 lakh crore must sell at least ₹1,000 crore worth of shares and ensure 8% public shareholding at listing, with five years to reach 25%. Those with valuations between ₹1 lakh crore and ₹5 lakh crore need to offer shares worth ₹6,250 crore and maintain 2.75% public ownership initially. If the public shareholding is below 15%, it must rise to 15% within five years and 25% within ten years. The largest corporations, valued above ₹5 lakh crore, must sell shares worth at least ₹15,000 crore, keep around 1% public ownership at listing, and have up to ten years to achieve the 25% public shareholding requirement.

Along with these changes, the government has also included additional provisions to improve transparency in the market. Companies that issue superior voting rights (SVR) shares to founders or promoters will be required to list those shares on the stock exchanges at the time of the IPO, along with ordinary equity shares. This is intended to ensure better disclosure and protect minority investors.

The government announced the changes through the Securities Contracts (Regulation) Amendment Rules, 2026. Issued by the Ministry of Finance under the Securities Contracts (Regulation) Act, 1956, the amendment modifies Rule 19(2)(b) of the SCRR, 1957, which defines the minimum number of shares companies must sell to the public when listing on stock exchanges.

The timing of this latest change becomes critical as Mukesh Ambani’s Jio Platforms IPO edges closer to filing its draft prospectus. Under the revised rules, mega‑valued companies can list with a minimum public float as low as 2.5%, allowing Jio to initially offer a small stake worth around ₹33,000-₹37,000 crore while gradually increasing public shareholding over time. Clearly, this regulatory easing removes a major hurdle, making it feasible for what is expected to be India’s largest IPO, and clears the path for other high‑value listings in the telecom and tech sectors.

The Tech Portal is published by Blue Box Media Private Limited. Our investors have no influence over our reporting. Read our full Ownership and Funding Disclosure →