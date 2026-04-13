Meta is reportedly working on an internal AI system modeled on its CEO, Mark Zuckerberg, to improve how employees interact with leadership. The tool is expected to serve as a conversational assistant that can answer questions and provide guidance, much like Zuckerberg. It is being trained on his public talks, interviews, and internal communications to reflect his thinking and communication style, reports the Financial Times. The system may also include a realistic 3D avatar for more natural interaction, and Zuckerberg is said to be personally involved in the project.

The initiative is part of a broader effort by the social media behemoth to integrate AI into its core operations, not just as a product offering but as an internal productivity layer. In a large organization with tens of thousands of employees spread across multiple regions and time zones, direct access to top leadership is limited. Therefore, by building an AI system that mirrors Zuckerberg’s reasoning and responses, the firm aims to provide employees with immediate, consistent access to leadership-style insights.

Unlike traditional enterprise chatbots, the system is being designed to go beyond simple question-answering. It is expected to incorporate contextual understanding of Meta’s internal priorities, ongoing projects, and strategic direction. This means employees could potentially use the AI to test ideas, seek feedback on proposals, or better understand company-wide decisions without waiting for official briefings and meetings. The inclusion of a lifelike 3D avatar also points to the company’s long-term vision of blending AI with immersive technologies, especially as it continues to invest in virtual and augmented reality platforms.

The report suggests that this is not a standalone experiment but part of a dual-layer AI strategy within the company. Along with the employee-facing ‘Zuckerberg assistant’, Meta is also believed to be developing an internal AI agent designed specifically for Zuckerberg himself. This system would act as a high-level executive associate – aggregating information across departments, summarizing key updates, and assisting in strategic decision-making.

These developments also align with Meta Platforms’s broader ambition to create what it has described as ‘personal superintelligence‘ – AI systems customized to individual users and roles. However, the concept raises important questions about authenticity and organizational dynamics. While the AI may replicate Mark Zuckerberg’s communication style, it ultimately operates within predefined parameters and training data. This could lead to highly consistent but potentially constrained responses, lacking the adaptability of real-time human judgment.

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