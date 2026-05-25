Chinese technology giant Huawei has announced a new chip-design breakthrough that it says could help China stay competitive in advanced semiconductors despite strict US sanctions. At a semiconductor conference in Shanghai, Huawei introduced a new ‘Tau Scaling’ system and ‘LogicFolding’ chip architecture, claiming the technology could eventually support 1.4-nanometer-class processors by 2031. According to the firm, the design improves data movement and power efficiency inside chips instead of depending only on smaller transistors, a major shift from the traditional Moore’s Law approach used by global chipmakers.

Huawei also revealed that it has already designed and mass-produced 381 chips using related techniques over the last six years, with the first commercial Kirin processors based on the new architecture expected later in 2026.

Huawei’s announcement is significant because China’s most advanced commercially proven chipmaking capability is currently believed to be around the 7-nanometer level, mainly achieved by Chinese foundry SMIC using older deep ultraviolet lithography systems. In comparison, global leaders like TSMC and Samsung Electronics are already manufacturing 3-nm chips and preparing for 2-nm production. TSMC plans to begin mass production of 1.4-nm-class chips, known as the A14 process, around 2028. Therefore, Huawei’s target attempts to close a semiconductor gap of several generations despite China being blocked from accessing advanced EUV lithography machines made by Dutch company ASML under US-backed export restrictions.

Instead of focusing only on making transistors physically smaller, Huawei states the future of chip performance will depend more on reducing the time required for signals and data to travel through processors. Its new Tau Scaling Law focuses on lowering latency, shortening wiring paths, improving interconnect efficiency, and optimizing memory communication inside chips.

The company’s LogicFolding architecture reportedly restructures chip circuitry in a denser folded layout so data can move faster across shorter internal distances. Huawei claims this approach could improve transistor density by more than 50% and significantly boost processing efficiency without requiring cutting-edge lithography technology. As per reports, future Kirin chips using LogicFolding could achieve around 40% better high-performance core efficiency while reaching clock speeds near 3.1 GHz.

The semiconductor push comes after years of escalating American sanctions against Huawei. The United States placed Huawei on its Entity List in 2019 over national security concerns, restricting the company’s access to US-origin chips, software, and semiconductor manufacturing technology. Washington later expanded the restrictions by blocking foreign foundries using American equipment from producing advanced chips for Huawei. Before those sanctions, Huawei had briefly overtaken Apple and Samsung to become the world’s largest smartphone company, shipping more than 240 million devices annually. But its smartphone business then collapsed internationally after losing access to advanced processors from TSMC.

Huawei’s semiconductor comeback has become even more important because of the rapid global expansion of AI computing. Notably, US export controls have also restricted Chinese access to advanced AI processors from NVIDIA. Chinese cloud providers, AI startups, telecom firms, and research institutions have increasingly began adopting Ascend chips as domestic alternatives for training large AI models. Huawei said LogicFolding will not only power future Kirin smartphone processors but will also be integrated into Ascend AI chips by 2030 and eventually used in massive AI clusters containing hundreds or thousands of interconnected processors for data-center computing. The company has already outlined a broader AI-chip roadmap involving future Ascend 950, 960, and 970 series processors expected later this decade.

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