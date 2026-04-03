Anthropic has reportedly acquired biotech AI startup Coefficient Bio in a deal valued at around $400 million. Coefficient Bio focused on using AI for drug discovery and biological research workflows, and its team, which consists of around 10 employees, is expected to join Anthropic after the acquisition, reports The Information. Notably, the startup worked on tools to help scientists with tasks like designing experiments and identifying potential drug candidates. Its team could contribute to Anthropic’s growing work in healthcare and life sciences AI.

The development shows the latest trend in the AI industry, where leading firms are increasingly moving beyond general-purpose language models into highly specialized scientific domains. Companies are now applying AI across areas like drug discovery, biology, materials science, and other research-heavy fields, where large and complex data can be analyzed more efficiently.

While Coefficient Bio is a relatively small startup in terms of headcount and commercial footprint, its value comes from its deep specialization. According to the report, the founding team has strong expertise in biotechnology, computational biology, and applied machine learning, with backgrounds tied to established life sciences environments like pharmaceutical research and biotech engineering.

The startup focused on building AI systems that could assist researchers in structuring experiments, interpreting biological data, and exploring hypotheses in drug development pipelines. These workflows are typically slow, expensive, and highly iterative in the pharmaceutical industry, often requiring years of experimentation before a viable drug candidate is identified. Therefore, AI tools that can streamline early-stage discovery are now seen as highly valuable, even if they are still in early development stages.

Under Anthropic, the Coefficient Bio team is expected to be integrated into initiatives focused on healthcare and life sciences applications. Rather than continuing as a separate product entity, their expertise will likely be absorbed into Anthropic’s broader model ecosystem, including Claude-based systems designed for specialized professional use. The reported valuation of around $400 million is notable given the startup’s small size. It seems like valuation is increasingly driven by strategic importance rather than revenue and scale.

The timing of the move is particularly notable as recent reports suggest that Anthropic is targeting an October 2026 window for a potential IPO. The company is reportedly exploring an IPO that could raise over $60 billion in proceeds from public markets.

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