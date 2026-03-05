Apple has, for the first time, taken a decisive approach to disrupt the low/budget laptop market segment. After several of its flagship devices being launched, Apple has now introduced the MacBook Neo, during a special product experience event in New York City, marking the company’s first entry-level MacBook in over a decade and its lowest-priced laptop to date.

Priced from $599 (education pricing at $499), the MacBook Neo targets students, everyday users, and budget-conscious consumers seeking a premium Mac experience without the higher cost of models like the MacBook Air.

The device is Apple’s first laptop to use an A-series chip originally designed for iPhones (the A18 Pro from the iPhone 16 Pro lineup) rather than an M-series processor. John Ternus, senior vice president of Hardware Engineering, described it as “a laptop only Apple could create,” highlighting its durable aluminum design, vibrant colors, Liquid Retina display, all-day battery life, and seamless macOS integration. Pre-orders begin immediately, with availability starting March 11 in select countries and regions. Apple claims the A18 Pro delivers up to 50% faster performance for common tasks and 3x faster on-device AI compared to the latest Intel Core Ultra 5 PCs.

“We’re incredibly excited to introduce MacBook Neo, which delivers the magic of the Mac at a breakthrough price,” John Ternus, Apple’s Senior VP of Hardware Engineering. “Built from the ground up to be more affordable for even more people, MacBook Neo is a laptop only Apple could create. It features a durable aluminum design in four beautiful colors; a brilliant Liquid Retina display; Apple silicon-powered performance; all-day battery life; a high-quality camera, mics, and speakers; a Magic Keyboard and Multi-Touch trackpad; and the intuitive and powerful features of macOS. There is simply no other laptop like it.”

Apple has long avoided sub-$1,000 MacBooks, with the MacBook Air serving as the entry point at $1,099 (for the latest M5 model with 512GB storage and 16GB RAM). The MacBook Neo fills a gap in the lineup, competing directly with Chromebooks and low-cost Windows laptops while maintaining Apple’s signature build quality and ecosystem benefits. The launch caps a busy week for Apple, following announcements of the iPhone 17e, M4 iPad Air, updated MacBook Pro and Air models, and refreshed Studio Displays. The MacBook Neo also expands Apple’s reach into budget segments, potentially attracting Windows and Chromebook users into the Mac ecosystem.

The MacBook Neo features a 13-inch Liquid Retina display (2408 x 1506 resolution, 500 nits brightness, support for 1 billion colors) without a notch. It offers up to 16 hours of battery life and weighs approximately 2.7 pounds, matching the MacBook Air’s portability. The device comes with an A18 Pro chip (6-core CPU, 5-core GPU, 16-core Neural Engine) for everyday tasks like web browsing, streaming, photo editing, and on-device AI workloads.

8GB unified memory (non-upgradable across configurations). The storage options inclyde 256GB base ($599) or 512GB ($699, includes Touch ID on the keyboard).

1080p FaceTime HD camera, dual microphones, and dual side-firing speakers with Spatial Audio and Dolby Atmos support. It also comes with two USB-C ports (one for charging, no MagSafe), headphone jack, and a standard physical-click trackpad (no Force Touch haptic feedback). Additionally, it comes with Magic Keyboard, Multi-Touch trackpad, and Wi-Fi 6E/Bluetooth 5.3 connectivity. The device will be available in four color options: silver, indigo, blush, and citrus.

