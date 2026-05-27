Elon Musk’s X is preparing to bring its standalone messaging app XChat to Android users, with pre-registration now officially live on the Google Play Store. The move comes nearly a month after the app first launched for iPhone and iPad users in April 2026. XChat is being positioned as a privacy-focused alternative to apps like WhatsApp and Telegram, and Android users who pre-register may automatically receive the app once the rollout begins in their region. While X has not announced an exact launch date yet, the Play Store listing confirms that the Android version is now in the final stages before public release.

The Android launch is strategically important because Android powers the majority of smartphones globally, particularly in markets like India, Southeast Asia, Latin America and Africa, where messaging apps dominate mobile internet usage. Importantly, XChat is not being developed as a simple upgrade to X’s existing direct messaging system. Instead, it is being positioned as a dedicated communication platform that could eventually compete with WhatsApp, Telegram, Signal and even Apple’s iMessage.

The app is deeply tied to Elon Musk’s broader ‘everything app’ vision for X, the social platform formerly known as Twitter. Since acquiring Twitter in 2022, Musk has steadily transformed X beyond social networking by adding creator monetisation, long-form publishing, AI integration through Grok, payment infrastructure experiments and job discovery tools. And messaging is now emerging as another core pillar of that ecosystem.

The app’s feature set is heavily focused on privacy and secure communication. According to listings, XChat supports end-to-end encrypted messaging, disappearing chats, screenshot blocking, message editing, audio and video calls, large file sharing and support for group conversations. The company is also promoting the platform with ‘zero ads’ and ‘zero tracking’ claims, attempting to differentiate itself from Meta-owned WhatsApp and Messenger. One major distinction is that XChat does not require a phone number for registration. Instead, users sign in using their X account, meaning identities are linked directly to usernames and social profiles rather than mobile numbers.

XChat is also expected to become deeply integrated with xAI and Grok. Some previews and promotional material already hint at AI-assisted messaging features, including file analysis, conversational search and smart replies inside chats. Even X may eventually combine messaging, AI assistants, creator subscriptions and digital payments into a unified platform similar to China’s WeChat.

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