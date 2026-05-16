SpaceX could be just weeks away from becoming a public company. The company is targeting June 11 to price its Nasdaq IPO, accelerating a timeline that previously pointed to a later-summer debut, reports Reuters. With an expected valuation of around $1.75 trillion and a potential $75 billion raise, the listing could become the largest IPO in history.

The accelerated schedule signals growing confidence both inside SpaceX and across Wall Street that investor appetite for large-scale technology offerings has returned in force. According to the report, the Elon Musk-led firm is preparing to release its IPO prospectus within days, followed by an aggressive investor roadshow expected to begin around June 4. And if the timeline remains unchanged, shares could begin trading on Nasdaq as early as June 12.

The scale of the proposed offering is exceptional. Notably, Saudi Aramco currently holds the record for the world’s largest IPO after raising around $29 billion in 2019. But now, SpaceX’s reported target of around $75 billion would exceed that figure by a massive margin and potentially reshape expectations around future mega-cap technology listings. At a valuation of nearly $1.75 trillion, SpaceX would instantly become one of the world’s most valuable companies.

At present, SpaceX is estimated to control more than 80% of the worldwide orbital launch market. Its Falcon 9 rockets have become the industry standard for commercial launches due to their reliability and rapid reusability, while Falcon Heavy remains one of the world’s most powerful operational launch systems. The company completed a record number of launches during 2025, strengthening its operational lead over rivals like Blue Origin, United Launch Alliance, Rocket Lab, and Arianespace.

A major pillar of SpaceX’s valuation is Starlink, the company’s rapidly expanding satellite internet division. Estimates suggest that Starlink crossed about 10 million subscribers globally during 2025, generating over $10 billion in annual revenue. Last year, the company generated an estimated $15-16 billion in revenue. Even beyond rockets and Starlink, SpaceX further expanded its technology ambitions after merging with xAI in February 2026, taking the combined entity’s valuation to around $1.25 trillion. Recently, SpaceX also revealed a collaboration with Tesla and xAI under a semiconductor initiative called ‘Terafab’, focused on building advanced chip manufacturing capacity to support large-scale AI workloads.

Earlier reports indicated that SpaceX had assembled a global banking group for its IPO, including Bank of America, Citigroup, Goldman Sachs, JPMorgan Chase, and Morgan Stanley, while international banks were tasked with handling investor demand across Europe, Asia, Canada, the UK, and Australia. The company is also expected to adopt a dual-class share structure to preserve insider (like Elon Musk) voting control, with reports suggesting that nearly 30% of the IPO could be reserved for retail investors.

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