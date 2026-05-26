Paytm has announced a fresh €9 million investment into its European payments subsidiary as the Indian fintech major accelerates plans to build an international business presence beyond its core domestic market. The investment will be made through Paytm Cloud Technologies Limited (PCTL), a wholly owned subsidiary of One97 Communications, into Luxembourg-based Paytm Europe Payments S.A. The proposal was approved by PCTL’s board and will be executed through the subscription of 9 million equity shares priced at €1 each. The transaction is expected to be completed by June 30, 2026.

The company said the capital infusion is aimed at strengthening the paid-up capital of Paytm Europe and funding future business operations in the region. Paytm Europe Payments S.A. was incorporated on January 12, 2026, and is currently a step-down wholly owned subsidiary of One97 Communications. The entity has not yet started commercial operations, making this investment one of the first major financial commitments toward establishing Paytm’s European business infrastructure. Before the latest investment, PCTL already held 100% ownership of Paytm Europe with a paid-up capital base of €1 million. And even after the additional funding, the ownership structure will remain unchanged.

The choice of Luxembourg is strategically significant for Paytm’s global ambitions. Luxembourg has emerged as one of Europe’s key fintech and digital finance hubs due to its strong banking ecosystem, favourable regulatory environment, and access to the broader European Union financial market. Establishing a payments entity there potentially allows Paytm to expand services across multiple EU countries under a unified regulatory structure.

The development comes during a crucial transition phase for Paytm. Over the past two years, the company has faced significant regulatory pressure in India, particularly after restrictions were imposed on Paytm Payments Bank by the Reserve Bank of India. That episode impacted investor sentiment and forced the company to diversify aggressively beyond its traditional wallet and UPI-focused business model. Since then, Paytm has increased its focus on merchant subscriptions, financial services distribution, cloud infrastructure, lending partnerships, and technology-led enterprise solutions. The European expansion is being viewed as part of a broader strategy to reduce dependence on a single geography and create long-term international growth opportunities.

Financially, the move comes at a time when Paytm is attempting to stabilize its business performance and improve profitability metrics. According to recent company results, One97 Communications reported a consolidated net profit of ₹184 crore in the quarter ended March 31, 2026, marking an important milestone after years of losses following its IPO.

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