Alphabet reported a strong quarter with revenue of $109.9 billion, up around 22% year-on-year, as both its core advertising business and fast-growing cloud division delivered solid gains. Net income jumped to about $62.6 billion, with earnings per share rising more than 80% to around $5.11, showing stronger profitability and improved efficiency across operations.

Google Cloud stood out with about $20 billion in revenue, growing about 63% year-on-year, driven by rising enterprise demand for AI infrastructure and cloud services, while also improving operating income to around $6.6 billion. Meanwhile, Advertising, still the largest contributor, brought in close to $77 billion, with Search up about 19% and YouTube continuing steady growth. Overall operating income reached almost $40 billion.

The results clearly show that the Sundar Pichai-led firm is mainly growing from two areas – its big advertising business, which is already well established, and its fast-growing cloud and AI infrastructure business. Google Search continues to be the biggest source of revenue, supported by better ad targeting and higher earnings per search. In parallel, YouTube also keeps growing steadily, helped by both advertising and paid services like YouTube Premium. Overall, the Google Services division – which includes advertising, subscriptions, devices, and other consumer products- generated about $89.6 billion in revenue, almost 80% of Alphabet’s total income.

It is worth noting that subscription services are becoming more important. Alphabet now has around 350 million total paid subscriptions across services like YouTube Premium, YouTube Music, and Google One. In the latest quarter, the company added around 25 million new subscribers, showing steady user growth. This increase is mainly coming from YouTube’s paid video and music plans and Google One storage plans, which are also being bundled with AI features like Gemini access. Subscription revenue within Google Services increased about 19% year-on-year, making it one of the fastest-growing parts of the business outside advertising.

However, Google Cloud is increasingly becoming the strategic growth driver. Its 63% revenue growth shows accelerating enterprise migration toward AI-ready infrastructure, as companies shift workloads from traditional systems to scalable cloud platforms capable of supporting generative AI, data analytics, and large model training. The division’s improving profitability is especially significant – reaching about $6.6 billion in operating income suggests that scale is finally translating into margin expansion after years of heavy investment.

Despite strong earnings growth, the tech titan continues to invest heavily in future capacity. The company spent about $35-36 billion in capital expenditure in a single quarter. Even Alphabet’s capital expenditure is expected to reach around $180-190 billion in 2026, almost double its spending from the previous year. This spending is mainly going into building new data centers, expanding AI infrastructure, and developing custom chips like Tensor Processing Units (TPUs) that power its cloud and AI systems. Alphabet’s operating margin has improved to around 36%, up from about 32% a year earlier. But, free cash flow has come under pressure, falling to around $10 billion in the latest quarter, mainly due to a sharp rise in investment.

The Tech Portal is published by Blue Box Media Private Limited. Our investors have no influence over our reporting. Read our full Ownership and Funding Disclosure →