Meta started 2026 with a strong quarter (Q1’26), reporting $56.3 billion in revenue – up about 33% year-on-year – and $26.8 billion in net income, a rise of around 60%. Its advertising business remains the main driver, contributing over 98% of total revenue, supported by AI-based ad targeting. The company also posted earnings per share of $10.44 and maintained high operating margins above 40%. But despite these strong numbers, the Mark Zuckerberg-led firm is drawing attention for sharply increasing its spending plans on AI infrastructure for the future.

The company’s core advertising engine continues to show exceptional stability and scalability. In Q1 2026, advertising revenue reached around $55 billion out of the total $56.3 billion. Growth was driven by both volume and pricing, with ad impressions rising 19% year-on-year across its family of apps, while the average price per ad increased by about 12%. The social media behemoth has even reported measurable performance improvements, with AI-driven systems boosting ad conversion rates by around 6%. Meanwhile, average revenue per user increased to $15.66, up from $12.36 a year earlier. Regionally, the United States and Canada generated about $24 billion in revenue, followed by Europe at around $13.5 billion, Asia-Pacific at around $10.9 billion, and the rest of the world contributing close to $7.8 billion.

Across its family of apps – including Facebook, Instagram, WhatsApp, and Messenger – the company reaches over 3.5 billion daily active users worldwide. While overall engagement remains strong, the quarter did show a slight dip in daily active users on a sequential basis, with a decline of around 20 million users.

Profitability remained a standout feature of the quarter. Operating income came in at around $22-23 billion, translating into operating margins above 40%, a level that places the firm among the most profitable large technology companies globally. However, part of the net income was boosted by a one-time tax benefit estimated at around $8 billion. Even after adjusting for this, Meta’s earnings remain strong, supported by efficient cost management and strong revenue growth. The company also generated around $12 billion in free cash flow during the quarter and ended the period with cash reserves exceeding $80 billion.

At the same time, Meta’s cost structure is expanding rapidly as it shifts toward AI. CEO Mark Zuckerberg has positioned artificial intelligence as the central pillar of the company’s future strategy. Meta has raised its capital expenditure forecast for 2026 to between $125 billion and $145 billion, a significant increase from earlier projections. This spending is mainly being directed toward building large-scale data centers, acquiring advanced AI chips, and expanding the computing infrastructure needed to train and deploy next-generation AI models.

However, this aggressive strategy is not without trade-offs. Meta expects total expenses for the year to exceed $160 billion, which shows both infrastructure investments and ongoing operational costs. And to manage this, the company has recently carried out workforce reductions of around 10%, affecting about 8,000 employees, and has also decided not to fill around 6,000 open roles. Meanwhile, its Reality Labs division, focused on virtual and augmented reality, continues to generate substantial losses, with quarterly deficits of about $4 billion.

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