Google and Samsung are preparing to launch their AI-powered smart glasses in fall 2026, built on the new Android XR platform developed for extended reality devices. The announcement was made during Google I/O 2026. The glasses will run Google’s Gemini AI and are designed to provide real-time assistance like translations, navigation, messaging, and object recognition directly in the user’s view. The project is part of a wider partnership with Qualcomm and eyewear brands (like Gentle Monster and Warby Parker) to make the device look like normal glasses instead of a bulky headset.

Under this project, the broader vision is to shift computing away from handheld screens and into a continuous, context-aware experience where AI is always present in the user’s environment. Android XR acts as the foundation layer for this ecosystem, functioning as a new operating system designed specifically for spatial computing devices like smart glasses and mixed-reality headsets, with Samsung taking a leading role in hardware development while Qualcomm supplies XR-optimized chipsets designed for low-power AI processing and real-time sensor input.

At the core of the device is Google’s Gemini AI, which acts as a multimodal assistant capable of processing voice, camera input, and environmental context simultaneously. This allows the glasses to interpret what the user is looking at and respond instantly with relevant information. The system is expected to support live translation of conversations, contextual explanations of objects or places in view, hands-free messaging, navigation guidance layered over the real world, and the ability to summarize notifications or read messages aloud. The main shift is that interaction is no longer dependent on pulling out a phone or opening an app, but instead happens continuously through voice and visual awareness.

The hardware design strategy behind the smart glasses focuses heavily on making the technology socially acceptable and lightweight enough for daily wear. To achieve this, the Sundar Pichai-led firm is working with eyewear brands like Warby Parker and Gentle Monster to design frames that resemble normal glasses rather than futuristic headsets, addressing one of the biggest barriers faced by earlier attempts like Google Glass. Early versions of the product are expected to rely partially on smartphone pairing and cloud processing to reduce onboard hardware load, which helps improve battery efficiency and keeps the device compact.

The Android XR platform itself is a major shift in Google’s ecosystem strategy, designed as an open system that multiple manufacturers can build upon rather than a single-device product line. This positions it as a potential equivalent to Android’s role in smartphones, but for spatial computing. Samsung is expected to be the primary hardware partner, developing reference designs and full devices, while Qualcomm’s contribution focuses on XR-specific chipsets optimized for AI workloads, sensor fusion, and real-time spatial mapping.

Meanwhile, several key details like pricing, exact battery life, processing distribution between device and cloud, and regional availability have not yet been disclosed, and are expected closer to launch.

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