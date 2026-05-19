Apple is accelerating its India retail expansion with plans for a second company-owned store in Bengaluru. The company has started hiring for multiple retail roles, indicating that preparations for the new outlet are already underway. The move comes as Apple deepens its focus on India, one of its fastest-growing markets, following the launch of its flagship Mumbai and Delhi stores in 2023. And Bengaluru – with its large base of tech professionals, startup founders and premium smartphone users – is seen as a key market for Apple’s growing retail and ecosystem strategy in the country.

The hiring activity strongly suggests the Tim Cook-led firm is entering the next phase of its India retail rollout. The tech titan is recruiting for positions including Technical Specialists, Operations Experts, Business Pro teams, store managers and customer-facing retail staff. Apple generally begins recruitment several months before a store opening because employees undergo extensive training in customer support, product servicing, sales operations and ecosystem onboarding. Unlike conventional electronics outlets, Apple Stores function as experience-driven retail centers where customers receive technical assistance, product setup guidance, repair services and software support along with device purchases.

Bengaluru has emerged as one of Apple’s most important markets in India due to its concentration of high-income consumers and technology professionals. The city hosts thousands of startups, major engineering campuses and offices of multinational technology companies, creating strong demand for premium devices such as iPhones, MacBooks, iPads and Apple Watches. Apple also maintains a significant corporate and engineering presence in Bengaluru, making the city strategically valuable beyond retail sales alone.

Notably, Apple opened its first retail store in Bengaluru, named Apple Hebbal, at the Phoenix Mall of Asia in 2025. And now, fresh job postings indicate that the company may set up its second Bengaluru outlet in East Bengaluru, particularly in the Whitefield–Mahadevapura IT corridor. Before the Bengaluru store, the iPhone maker had opened its first official retail stores in the country – Apple BKC in Mumbai and Apple Saket in Delhi – in April 2023, marking a major milestone after years of relying primarily on third-party resellers and online sales. CEO Tim Cook personally attended both launches, highlighting the strategic importance of India for Apple’s global business.

The latest retail expansion move becomes even more critical as last year Apple recorded its strongest-ever growth in India, with the country emerging as one of the company’s fastest-growing markets globally. Apple surpassed its previous record of $8 billion in annual sales in India to reach a new high of around $9 billion in the last financial year, driven largely by strong iPhone demand, rising premium smartphone adoption and rapid expansion in local manufacturing and exports. The company also achieved record iPhone shipments during the year.

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