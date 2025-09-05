Apple has surpassed its previous record of $8Bn in annual sales in India, to reach a new high of $9Bn for the last financial year. While the details are not official, reports suggest that the company achieved this figure in financial year ending March 2025, as per recent filings.

Majority of the sales came from its iPhones, while sales across Macs, iPads and other accessories also picked up. India, with its rising middle class population incomes, is a key a market for Apple as growth starts to plateau in other global markets. From a production standpoint too, Apple has been making concerted efforts to diversify from China to India, with a majority of US bound iPhones now being made in India. This, despite US President Donald Trump’s continued fanatics on tariffs, specially against India.

The $9Bn revenue figure is almost double of the $4.8Bn that the company had achieved just two years back, highlight the pace at which it is seeing growth.

Apple has started opening up its own stores in India, a presence that was much needed, but highly delayed for the world’s second largest internet market. However, the company has already doubled its store count from 2 to 4, with one store each in India’s top tech/gadget cities — Delhi, Bengaluru, Mumbai and Pune. The company is expected to open more stores at a much faster pace as it settles down on retail operations.

The Cupertino-based company also restructured its senior management back in 2023, resulting in India becoming a region of its own. The company had then laid out plans to make India-specific efforts to spur growth in a market that has seen one of the fastest rise in incomes in the past decade, while possessing one of the fastest growing middle class populations globally.

The Tech Portal is published by Blue Box Media Private Limited. Our investors have no influence over our reporting. Read our full Ownership and Funding Disclosure →