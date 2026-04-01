Oracle has reportedly started a major round of layoffs, cutting thousands of jobs globally as part of its shift toward AI and cloud investments. The move began in late March 2026 and affects multiple teams, including engineering, cloud, and support functions, reports Business Insider. Initial estimates suggest that globally the company could cut around 30,000 jobs, a figure also mentioned in earlier reports. India appears to be significantly affected, with about 12,000 employees in the country said to be impacted. However, the company has not yet officially confirmed the development or shared official numbers.

The restructuring is being seen as one of the most significant workforce adjustments in recent years at Oracle. The layoffs are not confined to a single product line and geography, but are spread across multiple business verticals, especially those tied to traditional enterprise support, backend cloud operations, and parts of engineering teams that overlap with automation and AI-driven workflows.

Employees across different regions have reportedly been informed in phases, with many receiving termination notices via internal emails that described role eliminations as immediate and permanent. According to its latest filings, the firm had almost 162,000 full-time employees as of May 2025.

The scale of the layoffs is being linked to the company’s strong focus on expanding its AI and cloud infrastructure. The company has been investing heavily in building new data centers, upgrading high-performance computing systems, and supporting large-scale AI workloads. These plans need huge spending on GPUs, servers, cooling systems, and network equipment, with total AI investments estimated to exceed $150 billion over several years. Even the company reportedly struggled to secure financing for its $500 billion Stargate data center project with OpenAI, later announcing a $50 billion debt raise to support its infrastructure expansion.

However, in terms of revenue, Oracle is seeing both growth and pressure. In Q2 FY26, the company reported revenue of $16.1 billion, up 14% year over year. Cloud revenue reached $8 billion, rising 34%, while cloud infrastructure grew about 68%. Earlier, FY25 revenue totaled $57.4 billion. At the same time, rising costs and up to $50 billion in CapEx for FY2026 are putting pressure on profits.

This is not the first time Oracle has carried out workforce reductions in recent years, as it previously cut over 100 employees in India in September 2025, mainly in its OCI unit. The company also made similar global cuts, including more than 150 roles in August 2025 and several hundred layoffs in November 2024, along with restructuring that replaced some senior roles with junior hires.

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