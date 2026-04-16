Anthropic is emerging as a key player in the AI investment race, with multiple venture firms recently approaching the company with offers that could value it at as much as $800 billion, reports Business Insider. This comes just months after the company’s $30 billion Series G round valued it at around $380 billion. The timing of this potential surge is noteworthy, as the Dario Amodei-led firm is expected to raise more than $60 billion in a potential IPO.

The sudden surge in investor interest shows Anthropic’s rapid growth, as revenue climbed from $1 billion to $9 billion in 2025 and now stands at a $30 billion annual run-rate. A significant portion of this growth is tied to the firm’s expanding enterprise footprint. The company now serves over 1,000 high-value customers, many of whom commit more than $1 million annually for access to its AI systems. These clients span sectors like financial services, healthcare, legal operations, and large-scale software development.

At the center of this expansion is the Claude family of AI models, which has evolved into a multi-product ecosystem. Beyond conversational AI, the company has introduced specialized offerings like coding assistants and enterprise workflow tools. One of its fastest-growing segments, its coding-focused product line, has already scaled into a multi-billion-dollar revenue stream on its own.

Another major factor driving valuation expectations is Anthropic’s deep involvement in the AI infrastructure layer. Notably, training and operating advanced AI models require vast computational resources, and the company has secured large-scale partnerships with cloud providers and chip manufacturers to meet this demand. Even recent reports suggest that the firm has also explored the possibility of designing its own hardware.

However, despite such large investor offers, Anthropic has reportedly not rushed to accept funding at these high valuation levels. The company is said to be carefully evaluating its options, which may include securing better terms or focusing on its upcoming IPO for now. Recent reports suggest that the company is aiming for an IPO as early as October 2026. It is important to note that no formal filing has been made yet, and timelines could still change. The scenario becomes critical as Anthropic’s biggest competitor, OpenAI, has already reached a valuation of about $852 billion following a $122 billion funding round completed in March 2026.

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