Anthropic has closed a $30 Billion funding round that more than doubles its valuation to $380 billion, according to an official statement by the AI firm, marking one of the largest rounds of funding in private tech history.

Singapore’s sovereign wealth fund GIC and Coatue Management led the latest round of funding. They were joined by more than 30 other participants, including D. E. Shaw Ventures, Peter Thiel’s Founders Fund, Abu Dhabi’s MGX, the Qatar Investment Authority, Accel, General Catalyst, Jane Street, and several others. The round also incorporated portions of previously committed capital from Microsoft and Nvidia The transaction brings Anthropic’s total funding raised since inception to more than $57 billion.

Anthropic CFO Krishna Rao described the capital as a direct response to “incredible demand” from enterprise customers. “Whether it is entrepreneurs, startups, or the world’s largest enterprises, the message from our customers is the same: Claude is increasingly becoming more critical to how businesses work,” Rao said in a prepared statement. “This fundraising reflects the incredible demand we are seeing from these customers, and we will use this investment to continue building the enterprise-grade products and models they have come to depend on.”

Going forward, the AI firm plans to allocate the lion’s share of the latest fundraising to its $50 billion infrastructure initiative, first announced in 2025. The company is constructing multiple large-scale data centers in collaboration with Fluidstack and Amazon Web Services. AWS opened an $11 billion campus dedicated to Anthropic workloads last year, and the first Texas and New York facilities are scheduled to come online later in 2026.

Anthropic reported annualized recurring revenue of $14 billion as of early 2026, with sales having grown more than tenfold in each of the past three years. Enterprise customers now contribute the majority of revenue, and more than 500 organizations pay at least $1 million annually for Claude-based products. The company’s Claude Code programming assistant has emerged as a major driver, with annualized recurring revenue doubling to $2.5 billion since January. Enterprise subscriptions to Claude Code have quadrupled over the same period.

“This growth has been driven by our position as the intelligence platform of choice for enterprises and developers. The number of customers spending over $100,000 annually on Claude (as represented by run-rate revenue) has grown 7x in the past year. And businesses that start with Claude for a single use case—API, Claude Code, or Claude for Work—are expanding their integrations across their organizations. Two years ago, a dozen customers spent over $1 million with us on an annualized basis. Today that number exceeds 500. Eight of the Fortune 10 are now Claude customers,” Rao noted.

The funding announcement follows a string of high-impact releases. Last week Anthropic launched Claude Opus 4.6, its most capable model to date, which set new records on agentic coding (Terminal-Bench 2.0), multidisciplinary reasoning (Humanity’s Last Exam), and economically valuable knowledge work (GDPval-AA). Opus 4.6 also introduced a 1-million-token context window in beta, enabling it to reason over extremely large codebases, documents, or datasets in a single pass. Claude Code benefited directly from the upgrade, gaining enhanced planning, code review, debugging, and self-correction capabilities. Anthropic also rolled out “Agent Teams,” a feature that allows multiple Claude instances to divide complex programming tasks and work in parallel, reducing completion time for large projects. Claude Cowork, the company’s agentic productivity tool, has similarly gained traction by automating computer-based white-collar tasks such as data analysis, report generation, and workflow orchestration. These releases have fueled rapid enterprise adoption as well.

