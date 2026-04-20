Apple has hinted at a major update to Siri ahead of WWDC 2026 through its latest teaser. The company’s artwork showcases glowing, fluid visuals that suggest a redesigned Siri interface coming with iOS 27, reports Bloomberg. The Tim Cook-led firm indicates this could bring a more modern, interactive assistant experience, possibly integrated into the Dynamic Island instead of taking over the full screen. The update is also expected to include deeper AI capabilities and more natural, conversational interactions.

According to the report, the teaser design has drawn attention for its layered, luminous gradients and sense of motion-like depth, which many interpret as a visual cue for how Siri may function in the future. Instead of appearing as a static voice bubble, Siri is expected to evolve into a more responsive interface that feels continuously active and aware of user context. The glowing visual style seen in the teaser is also likely to carry over into the actual interface, particularly in dark mode, where it could create a more immersive, illuminated experience. Notably, the tech titan has a long-standing pattern of embedding subtle hints about upcoming features within its WWDC artwork.

One of the most anticipated changes is how Siri will be positioned within the system UI. Instead of occupying the entire display as it does currently, the assistant is expected to operate within the Dynamic Island on supported iPhone models. This shift would allow users to interact with Siri without interrupting their current activity. And the report further suggests that invoking Siri may cause the pill-shaped Dynamic Island to expand, presenting a compact interface with a prompt like ‘Search’ or ‘Ask’, along with a glowing cursor to indicate active input. A similar visual treatment is also expected to extend to a text-based search bar, possibly within a new standalone Siri app.

Beyond the visual overhaul, the upgrade is expected to fundamentally change how users communicate with Siri. The assistant is likely to adopt a hybrid interaction model that combines voice input with text-based queries, allowing a more chat-like experience. The redesigned experience could allow ongoing conversations and multiple commands within a single request, bringing Siri closer to the capabilities of modern AI chatbots.

At the same time, Apple is also said to be focusing on improving Siri’s intelligence along with its design. The company is expected to improve the assistant’s artificial intelligence capabilities so it can better understand on-screen content, learn from user habits, and remember previous interactions. This could allow Siri to handle more complex, multi-step tasks – like organizing information, summarizing content, and completing actions across multiple apps with a single request. These improvements are reportedly powered by updated foundation models, with some reports suggesting integration with external systems like Google Gemini.

These potential upgrades become even more significant, as earlier reports suggest that Apple is also working on a standalone Siri app. This new approach could allow users to revisit past conversations, interact with a persistent chat history, and treat Siri more like a full-fledged AI assistant rather than a one-off command tool. The redesigned Siri is widely expected to be one of the headline features of iOS 27, which Apple is likely to officially preview during its keynote at WWDC 2026 beginning June 8. The timing is crucial as AI leaders like OpenAI, Google, and Anthropic have advanced rapidly in large language models, raising expectations for smarter assistants, while Siri has faced criticism for lagging behind.

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