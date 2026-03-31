Apple is reportedly testing a significant upgrade to Siri that would allow the voice assistant to handle multiple commands within a single request. Instead of requiring users to issue step-by-step instructions, the new system is designed to interpret and execute compound queries – like asking Siri to check the weather, send a message, and schedule an event – all within a single prompt, reports Bloomberg.

This potential feature would be a major shift in how Siri processes user input. Traditionally, Siri has operated on a one-command-at-a-time basis, often requiring repeated activation and separate instructions to complete even moderately complex tasks. But now, the new system is designed to break down a single sentence into multiple actionable steps, understand intent more accurately, and execute those steps in sequence without further user intervention. This would bring Siri closer to the capabilities already seen in newer AI-driven assistants that rely on advanced natural language processing and contextual understanding.

The update is expected to come with the company’s next generation of operating systems, likely arriving with iOS 27, iPadOS 27, and macOS 27. While still in the testing phase, it is widely expected that the Tim Cook-led firm will preview these capabilities at its upcoming annual Worldwide Developers Conference (WWDC) in June. And a broader rollout could follow later in the year, potentially along with new hardware launches.

Beyond handling multiple commands, the new Siri is being developed as part of a more ambitious transformation into a full-fledged AI assistant. The tech giant is reportedly working to improve its ability to understand context across apps, so it can access information from emails, notes, files, and messages, and perform more complex tasks without manual input. Another key change could be the introduction of a standalone Siri interface, moving beyond voice-only use. This may include a chat-style experience where users can type or speak, view past conversations, and interact with responses more easily – similar to modern AI chatbots like ChatGPT and Gemini.

These developments become even more effective as recent reports suggest that Apple could open Siri to work with third-party AI models, like Google’s Gemini and Anthropic’s Claude, instead of relying only on its own system and current limited ChatGPT integration under the iOS 27 update. In this potential setup, Siri would function more like a gateway that routes user requests to different AI systems and then returns the responses.

The timing of all these developments is crucial, as AI giants like OpenAI, Google, and Anthropic have already made significant progress in large language models, raising expectations for smarter digital assistants. On the other hand, Siri has often been criticized for lagging behind in AI-powered features. Earlier, Siri’s overhaul faced delays due to technical challenges and also drew a shareholder lawsuit over alleged misleading claims about its AI readiness.

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