Apple is reportedly planning a major upgrade to Siri that would let it work with third-party AI models instead of relying only on Apple’s own system and its current limited ChatGPT integration. The tech giant is exploring a system that would allow Siri to connect with multiple AI providers – like Google’s Gemini or Anthropic’s Claude – rather than relying on a single partner, reports Bloomberg.

In this potential setup, Siri would function more like a gateway that routes user requests to different AI systems and then returns the responses. While the Cupertino-based company has not confirmed this development, the changes are expected to be part of Apple’s iOS 27 update and may be previewed at the upcoming Worldwide Developers Conference in June.

The development comes after earlier reports suggested that Apple engineers were running parallel internal test projects to evaluate different approaches. One project, code-named ‘Linwood’, was based on Apple’s own AI models, while another, known as ‘Glenwood’, used external technologies like Google’s Gemini.

At present, Siri handles most queries using Apple’s in-house systems, with only select complex requests being forwarded to ChatGPT under the company’s broader ‘Apple Intelligence‘ framework. But the reported plan goes far beyond this limited arrangement by turning Siri into a more flexible coordination layer, capable of delegating different types of questions and tasks to different external AI engines depending on capability and context.

The report suggests that the Tim Cook-led firm is also building new tools that would let chatbot apps downloaded from the App Store connect more directly with Siri and its Apple Intelligence system. The idea is to give users more control by allowing them to decide which AI service answers each request. Most importantly, if Siri becomes a distribution layer for multiple AI providers, Apple could potentially negotiate partnerships and take a share of subscription revenue tied to AI usage through its ecosystem.

The timing of this move becomes critical as competition in the AI domain is intensifying rapidly. In recent years, companies like OpenAI, Google, and Anthropic have made fast progress in large language models, raising expectations for smarter digital assistants. Meanwhile, Siri has often been criticized for lagging behind in AI-powered features. Apple’s Siri overhaul has also faced delays and scrutiny, with an earlier plan to launch a revamped version in 2024 pushed back due to technical challenges. In 2025, the company also faced a shareholder lawsuit alleging it misled investors about the readiness of its AI features.

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