Apple has officially rolled out the much-anticipated suite of AI features, also known as Apple Intelligence. This came alongside the latest updates to the company’s operating systems for its family of devices — iOS 18.1, iPadOS 18.1, and macOS Sequoia 15.1.

“Apple Intelligence introduces a new era for iPhone, iPad, and Mac, delivering brand-new experiences and tools that will transform what our users can accomplish,” Tim Cook, Apple CEO, said. “Apple Intelligence builds on years of innovation in AI and machine learning to put Apple’s generative models at the core of our devices, giving our users a personal intelligence system that is easy to use — all while protecting their privacy. Apple Intelligence is generative AI in a way that only Apple can deliver, and we’re incredibly excited about its ability to enrich our users’ lives.”

The developer betas for the operating systems are slated to enhance user experiences across Apple devices, including the iPhone, iPad, and Mac, by bringing generative AI-powered writing tools, notification summaries, photo cleanup functionalities, and a host of other features straight to users. Going forward, the Cupertino-headquartered tech behemoth will bring additional updates and improvements to these features in the coming months. For now, Apple Intelligence will be made available to users who set their device and Siri language to U.S. English. In December, Apple will make it available in several countries, including Australia, Canada, Ireland, New Zealand, South Africa, and the UK, and include support for additional languages.

Apple Intelligence is set to bring a variety of AI-powered tools and services to users. Chief among this is gen AI-powered writing tools, which are integrated across iOS, iPadOS, and macOS alike. With these tools, users will be able to summarize lengthy notes (across Mail, Messages, Notes, Pages, and third-party apps), adjust the tone of messages to suit professional or casual contexts, as well as proofread texts to identify spelling or grammatical errors and even access suggestions for the same to name some functionalities. With this, users will be able to produce high-quality written content with minimal effort.

Next comes a significant revamp to Siri, Apple’s virtual assistant. Siri now gets a healthy dose of AI, and will come with a glowing border when it is activated. Apple notes that Siri will be able to accept text input in addition to voice commands (which makes it more versatile and accessible) across Apple devices, and will be able to answer questions about Apple’s devices (and their features and settings) as well.

Apple Intelligence also brings a significant change to the existing notification system. Going forward, multiple notifications will be condensed into a single, easily digestible summary, which means that users need not be swamped with multiple alerts at once (and thus miss important notifications). Now, the notification summaries will filter out less important ones. Apple also brings Priority Messages to users, displaying the most important emails in the inbox at the top. Emails will come with summaries (so that the user can get the gist of the message without opening the email itself), while Smart Reply will provide suggestions for replies to the same.

Apple is not leaving Photso behind and is bringing significant upgrades to the app, including an enhanced search functionality. Users will now be able to remove unwanted elements from images and videos (with the new Clean Up tool) and even create personalized memories by organizing their photos and videos around specific events. Apple Intelligence will take up the reins then, creating a storyline that incorporates the images (and videos) to create what Apple describes as “a movie with its own narrative arc.”