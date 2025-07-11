Samsung is apparently exploring new types of wearable devices that go beyond rings and smartwatches. The company’s plan could include AI-powered earrings and necklaces. The South Korean giant is in the early stages of researching these kinds of products as part of its broader plan to expand how people use artificial intelligence (AI) in daily life, reports CNN. The idea is to create small, stylish devices that can perform smart functions without needing to be held or touched, allowing users to interact with AI in a more natural and hands-free way.

According to the report, the company believes that while the smartphone will continue to serve as the main device for most users, there is growing potential to extend AI capabilities into other wearable formats. And therefore, the electronics behemoth is now considering various form factors that users can wear comfortably throughout the day, including glasses, earrings, and necklaces. These AI-powered accessories would allow users to perform simple tasks or get information without needing to pull out their phones. For example, someone could ask a question, check a notification, or even monitor their health using a stylish (yet simple) device worn around their neck or on their ear.

However, these ideas are still said to be in the research and development stage. The company is exploring possibilities and testing prototypes, but no official products like smart earrings or necklaces have been announced yet.

While the idea of AI-powered jewellery might sound futuristic, several companies (including Samsung itself) have already begun turning it into reality. For example, Samsung has already launched the Galaxy Ring in 2024. The device is designed for fitness and health tracking, offering features like sleep monitoring, heart rate tracking, and automatic activity detection. Also, the company is reportedly working closely with Google and Qualcomm to develop new types of devices, including smart glasses and extended reality (XR) headsets.

Apart from Samsung, other major tech companies are also investing heavily in smart wearable technology. For example, Meta has recently launched the ‘Oakley Meta HSTN’ smart glasses, featuring a 3K camera and AI capabilities, with a starting price of $399. Earlier, in 2023, the social media powerhouse partnered with Ray-Ban to introduce its first smart glasses, which allow users to capture photos, record videos, and interact with AI-powered features like voice commands and real-time updates. Similarly, Snap also released many versions of its Spectacles, which feature built-in cameras and augmented reality capabilities.

The scenario becomes even more noteworthy as AI trendsetter OpenAI recently acquired former Apple design chief Jony Ive’s hardware startup ‘io’ in its largest acquisition to date. The ChatGPT maker is reportedly aiming to develop a new category of consumer device that redefines how humans interact with AI.