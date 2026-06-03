Meta has formally entered the enterprise AI race with the launch of its new AI-powered ‘Business Agent’, a system designed to automate customer support, sales, bookings, payments, and operational workflows across WhatsApp, Messenger, and eventually Instagram. Unlike traditional chatbots that primarily answer questions, the social media behemoth claims that the new agent can take actions on behalf of businesses, including scheduling appointments, completing transactions, resolving customer issues, recommending products, and escalating complex cases to human staff when necessary.

The move becomes significant as the Mark Zuckerberg-led firm has also revealed that more than 1 million businesses have already been using Meta’s earlier AI-powered chatbot tools, providing a large base for the rollout of the more advanced agent platform. The social media giant is currently testing the newly introduced feature with selected businesses across WhatsApp Business, Instagram Pro, Messenger, and Meta Business Suite, while also preparing a commercial rollout.

The launch is strategically important because it represents Meta’s biggest push yet into enterprise software and agentic AI. Businesses will be able to customize the AI’s tone, behaviour, and knowledge base so that it shows their brand identity and customer-service processes. The company is also introducing a separate ‘Business Agent Platform’ that allows organizations to connect the AI directly with third-party software and business systems. Initial integrations include commerce and support platforms like Shopify, Zendesk, and Shopee, allowing the agent to access product catalogues, inventory information, customer records, support tickets, and transaction data. Meta is also adding enterprise-grade controls, analytics, security features, and performance-monitoring tools to make the platform suitable for large-scale corporate deployments.

More importantly, the newly launched Business Agent is expected to become the next major monetization engine for the firm. The company plans to include AI-agent capabilities in certain tiers of its WhatsApp Business Premium subscription, while larger enterprises are expected to be charged based on token consumption, a pricing model commonly used for generative AI services. The move is particularly significant because WhatsApp’s business revenue has so far been driven largely by paid messaging services and click-to-WhatsApp advertising campaigns.

A major driver behind the latest initiative is WhatsApp’s massive global reach. With around 3 billion users worldwide, the platform has become one of the largest communication networks on the planet. However, despite that scale, WhatsApp has historically generated far less revenue than Facebook and Instagram because its privacy-focused design left limited room for traditional advertising. Therefore, to address this, Meta has steadily expanded its business offerings, building a paid messaging ecosystem that now generates more than $2 billion in annual revenue.

The company is also betting heavily on small and medium-sized businesses, particularly in markets like India where WhatsApp serves as a primary commerce and customer-service channel. Meta says more than 200 million businesses globally use the WhatsApp Business app. And earlier pilot programs demonstrated the potential impact of AI-driven automation, with some participating businesses reporting sales increases of 30-40% within weeks of deployment.

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