With Amazon CEO Andy Jassy currently visiting India and meeting with the country’s top entreprenuers and leaders (including Prime Minister Modi), the US giant announced $13Bn of investments, in addition to an already announced $35Bn target till 2030. This new quantum will focus on accelerating buildout of artificial intelligence and cloud infrastructure in world’s most rapidly digitising country.

While this additional quantum goes to AI and cloud infrastructure, this comes days after Amazon’s massive ‘quick commerce’ push — expansion of its ‘Amazon Now’ service to over 300 cities.

A great meeting with Mr. Andy Jassy. I welcome Amazon’s record $48 billion investment in India. This will create new opportunities for our youth. At the same time, it shows the growing interest across the world to invest in India!@amazon https://t.co/emr6Dd9Cps — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) June 25, 2026

Amazon’s push of such a flurry of investments in India, is rather new. More recently, several reports highlighted how India had almost vanished from Amazon’s priorty markets, despite the company already pouring in billions into its ecommerce operations in the country. It still lags well behind Walmart-owned Flipkart, and has been equivalent to a no-show in the rapidly surging quick commerce space. And while ecommerce alone doesn’t seem to be a priority, Amazon does seem to have finally recognised the rapid surge in quick commerce, and is hence pouring money into it.

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