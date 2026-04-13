Apple is reportedly moving ahead with its smart glasses project by testing multiple prototypes, with four different design options. The company is exploring various frame styles to balance comfort, usability, and everyday appeal ahead of launch. These glasses are expected to rely heavily on voice interactions through Siri, without a built-in display in early versions, reports Bloomberg. The approach focuses on making the device a simple, hands-free extension of the iPhone.

According to the report, the Tim Cook-led firm is experimenting with a mix of rectangular and rounded frame designs, including both larger, more prominent styles and slimmer, everyday-wear versions. This multi-design strategy suggests that the tech titan is treating the product not just as a piece of technology, but as a fashion-oriented wearable, similar to how it positioned the Apple Watch. The goal appears to be creating glasses that users would feel comfortable wearing throughout the day, rather than a niche gadget reserved for specific use cases.

Technically, the first generation of Apple’s smart glasses is expected to take a minimalist hardware approach. Instead of incorporating augmented reality displays, the device will likely include cameras, microphones, and open-ear speakers, allowing users to interact with their surroundings and digital services through voice. With Siri at the center, users could perform tasks like sending messages, receiving directions, controlling music playback, setting reminders, and asking contextual questions, and all without needing to look at a screen.

Importantly, the absence of a display is a notable strategic decision. While many competitors are experimenting with visual overlays and augmented reality, Apple appears to be prioritizing battery efficiency, lightweight design, and ease of use. Removing a display reduces power consumption and complexity, potentially allowing for longer usage times and a more comfortable form factor. It also lowers the barrier to adoption for users who may find AR interfaces unnecessary in everyday situations.

The project is still in the prototype and testing phase, with multiple iterations being evaluated before a final design is chosen. Estimates suggest that Apple could unveil the product around 2026, with a broader release expected by 2027. Meanwhile, a major driver behind Apple’s push into smart glasses is increasing competition from Meta, which has already gained traction in the category through its Ray-Ban smart glasses. Meta’s devices offer features like hands-free photo and video capture, music playback, voice calls, and AI-powered visual recognition, and have seen growing adoption in recent years.

However, the path forward is not without challenges for Apple. Privacy concerns remain a critical issue, particularly with devices that include cameras in public settings. The company will likely need to address these concerns through clear indicators, policies, and on-device processing to maintain user trust.

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