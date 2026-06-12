In what is the biggest public market debut ever in history, Elon Musk’s rocket company made a stunning NASDAQ debut, listing at $150 apiece. That took the company to $1.96Tn in valuation. At peak, the shares traded as high as $164, taking it well past the $2Tn mark.

And even though the listing is already blockbuster in all sense, earlier trends had indicated an even bumper listing — early trends showed the stock would open at $175 a share. Still, the $150 mark is 11% above the asking price of $135 apiece — a rarity in itself considering SpaceX did not go via the traditional route of providing a price band to shareholders.

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