X has introduced a hosted Model Context Protocol (MCP) server, allowing AI assistants and AI agents to connect directly with the platform through a standardized interface. Earlier, developers had to build and host their own MCP server, connect it to the X API, manage authentication and maintain the infrastructure themselves. But now, with the new hosted service, the Elon Musk-led platform handles that entire layer, allowing AI tools to connect using a user’s own X account permissions.

Notably, the new service does not introduce new API features, but it makes existing ones much easier to use. AI assistants can already search public posts, read timelines, look up user profiles, analyze conversations, monitor trends and access other information available through the X API. By offering these capabilities through an official MCP server, X eliminates the need for developers to build custom connectors, allowing them to focus on creating AI products rather than maintaining backend infrastructure.

According to X, the hosted MCP service also includes a separate MCP server for its developer documentation, allowing AI coding assistants to search API references and integration guides directly while developers write code. The hosted MCP server gives access to more than 200 X API endpoints, covering a wide range of platform functions. However, X has kept its existing security and access controls in place. AI applications can only access data and features allowed by the authenticated user’s permissions, and they must continue to follow X’s API policies, rate limits and authentication rules.

Notably, MCP is an open standard introduced by Anthropic in late 2024 that provides a common way for AI models to connect with external tools, software and online services. Instead of creating separate integrations for every AI model and every platform, developers can use a single protocol to access multiple services. X’s hosted MCP server works with MCP-compatible AI tools like Claude, Cursor, Grok Build and other supported applications. Developers authenticate with their X account, while the AI assistant communicates securely with the X API through the hosted MCP service.

X’s announcement comes as the Model Context Protocol is now becoming an industry standard for AI development. Over the past year, several major technology companies — including GitHub, Slack, Notion, Stripe and Salesforce — have launched official MCP servers and endpoints, allowing AI assistants to work directly with their services. The growing adoption of MCP shows the industry’s shift toward ‘AI agents’ that can retrieve information, interact with software and complete tasks across multiple platforms using a common protocol instead of custom integrations.

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