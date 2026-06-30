Amazon Web Services (AWS) has announced a $1 billion investment to establish a dedicated Forward Deployed Engineering (FDE) organization, joining companies like OpenAI, Anthropic, Google Cloud, and Salesforce in building dedicated teams that help businesses deploy AI at scale. The new AWS division will deploy engineers directly inside customer organizations to accelerate enterprise AI adoption, with the company planning to build the unit into the thousands of employees over time through both external hiring and internal transfers.

Unlike traditional technical support or consulting teams, Forward Deployed Engineers work directly with customers for short, intensive projects to build AI solutions inside their organizations. AWS plans to send teams of five to six engineers to customer sites for around 45 days. These engineers will write production-ready code, connect AI models with company data and software, improve security and compliance, solve technical challenges, and help businesses redesign workflows around AI. Their job is to make sure companies can move from AI experiments to real-world deployment much faster and start seeing business results in weeks instead of months.

However, despite AWS making a large investment, it is entering a market where several competitors already have similar teams. For example, Palantir has operated its Forward Deployed Engineering model for more than a decade, while OpenAI, Anthropic, Google Cloud and Salesforce have all expanded customer-facing AI engineering teams in recent years.

The common strategy is to go beyond selling AI models or cloud infrastructure and instead work closely with customers to build AI applications, automate business processes, integrate internal data, and ensure AI systems can be used securely and reliably across entire organizations. AWS claims that the new organization will support customers looking to deploy agentic AI. The company’s first customers for the program include the National Basketball Association (NBA) and Japanese electronics company Ricoh.

For Amazon, the new engineering organization further strengthens AWS’ position as an end-to-end AI platform. Beyond providing cloud infrastructure, custom AI chips like Trainium, and foundation models through Amazon Bedrock, AWS is now investing heavily in the human expertise required to deploy AI successfully.

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