Anthropic has introduced Claude Science, a specialized AI platform designed for scientists, research institutions and pharmaceutical companies. The launch is aimed at making scientific research faster and more efficient. This latest move also supports Anthropic’s broader strategy to expand its enterprise business beyond coding and workplace AI, while creating a new source of revenue from the pharmaceutical industry as it moves closer to a potential IPO.

Claude Science is based on Anthropic’s Claude AI models but is designed for research rather than general conversations. It can help scientists analyze large research datasets, review scientific papers, interpret biological data, manage complex computational workflows and generate research hypotheses. The platform also supports analysis and visualization of 3D protein structures, an important part of modern drug discovery.

The Dario Amodei-led firm claims that the goal is to reduce the time researchers spend on repetitive analysis so they can focus more on designing experiments and making scientific discoveries.

Drug discovery is expected to be one of Claude Science’s biggest use cases. Developing a new medicine usually takes more than 10 years and costs billions of dollars, with much of that time spent identifying and testing potential drug candidates before clinical trials begin. Claude Science is designed to speed up this early research stage by helping scientists analyze molecular and biological data, compare research findings, identify promising compounds and prioritize experiments. Anthropic also plans to expand the platform into clinical research, regulatory documentation and even AI-powered laboratory robotics in the future.

However, despite its advanced capabilities, Claude Science still has important limitations. The platform runs on Anthropic’s existing Claude models rather than a new AI model built specifically for biology, meaning it can still produce incorrect analyses, hallucinated information or fabricated citations if its outputs are not carefully verified by researchers. Anthropic says scientists should treat it as a research assistant — not a replacement for expert judgment and laboratory experiments — and all AI-generated findings should be independently validated before being used in scientific studies and drug development.

This is not the first time Anthropic has expanded into healthcare and biotechnology. Earlier this year, the company acquired biotech startup Coefficient Bio, strengthening its expertise in computational biology and AI-driven drug discovery. Anthropic has also partnered with leading pharmaceutical companies, including Novo Nordisk, AstraZeneca and Eli Lilly, where Claude is already being used for tasks like scientific literature reviews, drug discovery, clinical documentation and regulatory work.

Meanwhile, along with the launch of Claude Science, the company also introduced a support program that will provide up to 50 AI for Science projects with as much as $30,000 in computing credits each to encourage researchers to build and conduct scientific research using the platform.

The Tech Portal is published by Blue Box Media Private Limited. Our investors have no influence over our reporting. Read our full Ownership and Funding Disclosure →