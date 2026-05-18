Apple is reportedly planning to add auto-deleting chat history to its upcoming AI-powered Siri app, allowing users to remove conversations after 30 days, one year, or keep them forever. The feature is expected to be part of a new ChatGPT-like Siri experience that Apple could introduce at WWDC 2026, reports Bloomberg. Along with better privacy controls, the upgraded Siri is also rumoured to support longer conversations and a redesigned chat-style interface. Earlier reports also suggest the Tim Cook-led firm may use Google Gemini models behind some of Siri’s advanced AI features.

According to reports, the auto-delete functionality is being designed as a major privacy-focused addition to Apple’s next-generation AI assistant. Users may reportedly be able to choose whether Siri opens with the context of previous conversations or starts an entirely fresh chat session every time. The iPhone maker is also expected to provide multiple retention options for conversation history, including automatic deletion after 30 days or one year, while users who want persistent AI memory may still be able to keep chats stored permanently. The system is believed to work similarly to message retention controls already available in Apple’s Messages app, but adapted for AI conversations and chatbot interactions.

The feature shows Apple’s broader strategy of positioning privacy as a key differentiator in the AI race. Most large language model-based AI systems rely heavily on collecting and analysing large amounts of user conversation data to improve response quality, personalise interactions, and train future AI models. But reports suggest the tech titan is taking a more restrictive approach by depending more on synthetic data generation rather than using large volumes of real user conversations for training. While this could potentially limit Siri’s AI capabilities compared to rivals like ChatGPT or Gemini, Apple may use that trade-off to market its AI ecosystem as safer and more privacy-focused.

Along with the auto-deletion controls, Apple is said to be preparing a major redesign of Siri itself. The company is reportedly working on a dedicated chat-style Siri interface that would allow users to have continuous multi-turn conversations instead of issuing only short voice commands. Reports indicate the interface could resemble modern AI chatbot apps, with support for both voice and text-based interactions.

The new Siri is also expected to gain deeper AI capabilities, including document understanding, smarter app integration, summarisation tools, and improved conversational reasoning. Earlier reports claimed Apple has been testing Google Gemini models to power some advanced AI functions while still routing requests through Apple-controlled infrastructure to maintain privacy protections. Apple is expected to unveil more details about the revamped Siri and its broader AI strategy during WWDC 2026. The event is likely to heavily focus on Apple Intelligence, with additional announcements expected across iOS 27, iPadOS, and macOS.

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