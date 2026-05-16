SpaceX shareholders have reportedly approved a 5-for-1 stock split ahead of the company’s expected IPO. Investors were informed through an internal email that the fair market value per share will drop from about $526.59 to $105.32 after the split, while overall ownership remains unchanged, reports Bloomberg. The split is expected to be processed during the week of May 18 and completed by May 22. The development comes just days after reports suggested that SpaceX could make its Nasdaq debut on June 11 or 12 at a valuation of about $1.75 trillion, which would make it one of the biggest IPOs in history.

The stock split is being viewed across Wall Street as one of the clearest signals yet that Elon Musk’s aerospace and satellite giant is entering the final phase of preparation before becoming a publicly traded company. Although the split does not change the company’s overall market value, it significantly lowers the visible price of each share, a strategy often used by high-growth technology firms to encourage broader retail investor participation and improve market liquidity ahead of major listings.

Under the approved structure, every existing SpaceX share will be converted into five shares. Existing shareholders will retain the same percentage ownership in the company, but the lower per-share value is expected to make trading psychologically and financially more accessible once the stock enters public markets. Notably, similar stock-split strategies have previously been used by companies like Tesla, Apple, Nvidia, and Amazon during periods of rapid investor demand and rising valuations.

This comes at a time when SpaceX is preparing for a historic public offering that could potentially raise around $75 billion in fresh capital. If the company lists near the reported $1.75 trillion valuation target, it would instantly become one of the world’s most valuable publicly traded companies and could surpass many previous IPO records set by firms like Saudi Aramco, Alibaba, and Meta during their respective market debuts.

Recent reports suggest that the company is now targeting a June 11 pricing date and a Nasdaq market debut around June 12 under the ticker ‘SPCX’, although final timing could still change depending on regulatory approvals and market conditions. Several major investment banks, including Morgan Stanley, Goldman Sachs, and Bank of America, are reportedly involved in preparations for the offering.

Meanwhile, in response to a user post, Elon Musk revealed that he does not intend to sell his personal SpaceX holdings as the company approaches public markets. The billionaire plans to retain his stake rather than cash out during the IPO process. The statement is being viewed as significant because founder share sales during public listings are often closely watched by investors as indicators of long-term confidence in a company’s future growth prospects.

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