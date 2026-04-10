OpenAI has launched a new $100-per-month ChatGPT Pro plan, adding a mid-tier option between its $20 Plus and $200 Pro subscriptions. The plan is aimed at heavy users, especially developers, and offers significantly higher usage limits along with expanded access to its Codex coding system.

At the core of the new plan is increased compute access rather than adding entirely new features. The $100 Pro tier offers around five times higher Codex usage limits compared to the Plus plan, making it more suitable for longer and more complex coding sessions. The ChatGPT maker has clarified that both the $100 and $200 Pro tiers provide the same core capabilities, with the primary difference being how much users can use them.

Importantly, the Sam Altman-led firm has confirmed that this new tier retains all premium Pro features. This includes access to its most advanced Pro model, along with unlimited access to its Instant and Thinking models, which are optimized for speed and deeper reasoning tasks, respectively. Even to drive early adoption, the company is also offering a limited-time promotional boost. Through May 31, subscribers to the $100 plan will receive up to 10× the Codex usage of ChatGPT Plus, effectively doubling the standard advantage of the tier during the launch window.

A major focus of the plan is Codex, OpenAI’s AI system for programming. Codex has evolved from a code-generation tool into a more capable assistant that can help write, edit, debug, and reason through software projects. With higher limits, developers can rely on it more consistently throughout their workflow – whether for building applications, automating scripts, or iterating on large codebases.

However, despite the increased limits, OpenAI continues to highlight that no plan offers truly unlimited usage. All tiers remain subject to rate limits due to the high computational cost of running advanced AI models.

The introduction of this mid-tier plan comes amid intensifying competition in the AI industry, particularly in the developer tools segment. Major rivals, including Anthropic, Google, and Perplexity, have already established aggressive subscription pricing models, pushing OpenAI to respond with a more balanced offering. For example, Anthropic’s Claude platform already follows a similar three-tier structure, with a $20-per-month Pro plan for regular users, a $100-per-month ‘Max’ tier offering around five times higher usage limits, and a $200-per-month option scaling up to around 20× usage for heavy workloads.

The timing of this latest move is also significant, as the ChatGPT maker is actively looking to expand its revenue streams and build a more sustainable business model around its rapidly growing user base. Even apart from subscriptions, the company is exploring advertising as an additional revenue stream. Recent reports suggest that it has projected to investors around $2.5 billion in ad revenue in 2026, with expectations to scale that figure to nearly $100 billion annually by 2030.

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