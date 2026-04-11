YouTube has increased the price of its Premium subscription in the United States for the first time since the 2023 hike cycle. The Individual plan now costs $15.99 per month, up from $13.99, while the Family plan has risen to $26.99 per month, up from $22.99. The new pricing applies to both new and existing subscribers, making it a broad rollout rather than a limited test. Considering the platform’s current user base of more than 2.5 billion monthly users globally, even small pricing adjustments translate into significant revenue impact.

Along with Premium, the company is also revising pricing for its broader subscription ecosystem. The lower-cost Premium Lite tier, which removes ads from most videos but excludes music-related content, is increasing from $7.99 to $8.99 per month. Meanwhile, YouTube Music is seeing its Individual plan rise from $10.99 to $11.99, while the Family plan is moving from $16.99 to $18.99 per month.

However, existing subscribers will not be impacted immediately. Users are expected to receive an email at least 30 days in advance, giving them time to review or cancel their subscriptions before the revised pricing comes into effect. The increase appears to be tied to the platform’s broader effort to sustain and improve the overall user experience while continuing to support creators and artists. Notably, YouTube Premium includes features like ad-free viewing, background playback, offline downloads, and access to YouTube Music, which hosts a catalogue of over 300 million tracks. Maintaining these features, along with continued investments in infrastructure, content moderation, and AI-driven systems, contributes to rising operational costs.

The latest move builds on YouTube’s previous price hike in July 2023, when Premium increased from $11.99 to $13.99 per month, and YouTube Music increased from $9.99 to $10.99. Since then, the company has continued to expand its subscription base. As of March 2025, YouTube reported 125 million combined subscribers across YouTube Premium and YouTube Music, up from 100 million in 2024, highlighting steady growth despite higher prices.

While this is the first price hike in the US since 2023, YouTube has already been increasing subscription prices across global markets over the past two years. Regions including Europe, Asia, and Latin America have seen similar revisions. For example, in India, a 2024 update pushed the Individual plan from ₹129 to ₹149, while the Family plan jumped sharply from ₹189 to ₹299 – an increase of almost 60%.

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