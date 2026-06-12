KKR has launched Helix Digital Infrastructure, a new AI-focused infrastructure company backed by more than $10 billion in committed capital from founding partners including Nvidia, Vistra and the Kuwait Investment Authority. The company will be led by Adam Selipsky, the former CEO of Amazon Web Services, and aims to build and operate the physical infrastructure needed to support the next generation of AI. Unlike traditional data-center companies, Helix plans to combine computing infrastructure, power supply, fiber connectivity and financing under one platform.

The launch comes as the AI industry faces a new challenge – infrastructure. While the first phase of the AI boom was driven by advanced AI models and powerful GPUs, companies now need massive data centers with huge electricity supplies, advanced cooling systems, high-speed networking and large land sites. In many regions, power shortages and delays in grid connections have become major obstacles to new AI projects. Therefore, Helix aims to address these issues by bringing together the power, connectivity, financing and infrastructure needed to build large-scale AI campuses.

A major part of the company’s strategy is its leadership team. Adam Selipsky ran AWS from 2021 to 2024, a period during which the cloud giant significantly increased both revenue and operating profit while remaining the world’s largest cloud-computing provider. After joining KKR as a senior adviser in 2025, he became closely involved in the firm’s AI infrastructure plans. His experience managing hyperscale cloud infrastructure is expected to help Helix better understand the needs of major AI and cloud companies when building large computing facilities.

Meanwhile, Nvidia’s involvement makes the project particularly important. The company is no longer just selling AI chips – it is increasingly helping customers design complete AI systems and AI factories. Through Helix, Nvidia will contribute expertise in building large GPU clusters, networking systems and AI infrastructure architectures. At the same time, Vistra will serve as the preferred power partner. As one of the largest power producers in the United States, Vistra brings access to a broad generation portfolio that includes natural gas and nuclear assets.

The announcement also shows how private-equity firms are becoming major players in the AI sector. KKR already manages more than $100 billion in infrastructure assets, including over $70 billion invested across digital infrastructure and power-related businesses. And now, Helix gives the firm a dedicated vehicle to invest in the long-term growth of AI infrastructure. The move follows other large industry deals, including a recently announced $35 billion AI infrastructure financing initiative involving Apollo, Blackstone, Broadcom and Anthropic.

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