SpaceX has secured a deal with Cursor under which it can either invest $10 billion in the AI coding startup or acquire it later this year for $60 billion. The structure of the agreement gives SpaceX flexibility to begin with a strategic investment before deciding on a full takeover, with a final decision expected in late 2026. Cursor is known for its AI-powered coding platform that helps developers write, edit, and manage software more efficiently using advanced automation. The deal shows SpaceX’s growing interest in AI-driven software beyond its core rockets and satellite business.

Under this arrangement, SpaceX can immediately align with Cursor’s technology and roadmap through a substantial capital infusion, while retaining the right to move toward full acquisition depending on performance, integration success, and broader market conditions. Such structures are particularly relevant in the AI sector, where valuations are rising rapidly but long-term technological leadership is still evolving.

“The combination of Cursor’s leading product and distribution to expert software engineers with SpaceX’s million H100 equivalent Colossus training supercomputer will allow us to build the world’s most useful models,” the Elon Musk-led firm said.

Cursor has emerged as one of the most prominent players in the AI developer tools ecosystem. Its platform is designed as an ‘AI-native’ coding environment, meaning AI is not just an add-on but the core interface through which developers interact with software. The system can generate code from natural language prompts, analyze entire codebases, suggest optimizations, and automate debugging processes.

The startup claims that it released Composer less than six months ago as its first agentic coding model. Following that, Composer 1.5 scaled reinforcement learning by more than 20 times. Composer 2 then introduced continued pretraining, reaching frontier-level performance while operating at a fraction of the cost of comparable models. According to the company, each increase in computing has translated into significantly more capable models.

The latest development coincides with a much broader strategic shift inside SpaceX, where artificial intelligence is becoming central to its long-term vision. Earlier this year, Elon Musk formally merged SpaceX with xAI, creating a combined entity valued at around $1.25 trillion. This merger effectively brought together rocket systems, satellite infrastructure, and advanced AI models under a single umbrella, positioning SpaceX not just as an aerospace company but as a vertically integrated AI and infrastructure powerhouse. At the same time, Musk is aligning Tesla, SpaceX, and xAI around a semiconductor and compute initiative referred to as ‘Terafab‘. The effort focuses on building in-house chip manufacturing and AI infrastructure. The timing of this AI push becomes even more significant as SpaceX has confidentially filed for what could become the largest IPO in history, targeting a valuation of up to $1.75 trillion along with a potential $75 billion fundraise.

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